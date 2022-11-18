Read full article on original website
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
Brightline conducting high-speed train testing on Treasure Coast
Brightline high-speed train testing resumed Friday on the Treasure Coast. Full-speed 110-mph trains will go back and forth along an 11-mile stretch of track between Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie through Sunday. "When we hit top speed at 110 mph it was the fastest a train has ever gone...
Restaurants get ready for 'season' amid worker shortage
The so-called "season" has arrived in South Florida when people from all over the U.S. and the world visit the area to enjoy the sunny skies and pleasant weather. The buzz of busy restaurants is back. "It’s definitely becoming busier," restaurant patron Nicholas Olinde said. Local residents know when...
Owner, patron of South Fla. LGBTQ+ bar reflect on Colo. nightclub shooting
A mass shooting claimed the lives of five people and injured at least 25 more at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the first openly gay man elected governor in the United States, decried the deadly shooting as "horrific widening and devastating." Closer to home in...
How could mass layoffs at Amazon impact Florida?
E-commerce giant Amazon announced this weekthey are planning to lay off thousands of employees. The Seattle-based company also said more job cuts are expected early next year. Twitter and Meta, Facebook's parent group, are also laying off employees. So, how could this news impact jobs in Palm Beach County and...
Fostering better foster care in South Florida
The Selfless Love Foundation, based in Jupiter, works across the state of Florida to provide resources, expertise, and proven solutions to improve the child welfare system. November is National Adoption Month. All month long, the Selfless Love Foundation is working to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children in foster care. There are hundreds in the state of Florida who are waiting for their forever family.
No one hurt after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach
Indian River County Fire Rescue and other emergency vehicles are at the scene of an "antique" vehicle fire in Vero Beach Saturday afternoon. According to the Vero Beach Police Department, the incident occurred at A1A and Live Oak Road. No one was injured. Police ask motorists driving in the area...
'Sunday on the Waterfront' canceled due to weather
Sunday on the Waterfront has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City of West Palm Beach announced Sunday morning. The city said the event will return on Dec.18 with the Aloha Islanders Tropical Holiday Spectacular. WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. The free family-friendly concert...
Palm Beach County deputies help homeless families rebuild their lives
Palm Beach County deputies said they are encountering more people who are homeless right now as the face of homelessness begins to change. The Homeless Outreach Team at PBSO said it comes across 30 to 40 families and individuals a week who need help to get back on their feet.
Banyan Boulevard fully reopen in West Palm after months of construction
There is some good news for people who work, live and visit downtown West Palm Beach. All of the lanes of Banyan Boulevard are back open after construction began in early 2020. Improvements to the road include new pavement, separate and protected bicycle lanes for safety, new ADA crosswalks, drainage...
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated. Police had an increased presence at the Jupiter elementary school Friday after the girl told authorities she resisted the man when...
2 female roommates injured after fight, fire at Fort Pierce home
Two women were hurt, including one that was severely burned, after they were involved in an altercation in Fort Pierce on Friday night, police said. Officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. regarding a physical altercation involving two female roommates.
St. Lucie County deputies, police deliver meals to families in need
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit members and Fort Pierce police volunteered their time Saturday morning to deliver meals to families in need. The initiative was part of Family Meals, Inc. Thanksgiving Outreach. The sheriff's office said bags containing turkey or chicken, fresh vegetables, stuffing, cornbread, and dessert...
Fort Pierce complex without water after owner fails to pay utility bills
Water at a Fort Pierce apartment complex was shut off Thursday without notice, and people who live there are frustrated. Contact 5 investigator Dave Bohman learned that the water was shut off after the complex’s owner fell several months behind in paying utility bills. The water in the more...
St. Lucie County deputies to discuss Fort Pierce migrant landing
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference to discuss Thursday night's migrant landing. A news conference was scheduled for Friday at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Fort Pierce police said a witness called 911 after spotting "a group of Creole-speaking immigrants" fleeing a boat that...
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie police are investigating after they say a USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. in the Grove Park Apartments. According to police, the gunman fled on foot and possibly left in a vehicle. He was wearing a dark hoodie...
Police: Girl walking home from school gets away after man grabs her
Police had an increased presence at a Jupiter elementary school Friday, one day after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed by an unidentified man while walking home from school. The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday as the student was walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School. Jupiter police spokesman Shawn...
1 man killed, one injured in early morning shooting in Pahokee
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Pahokee. The incident occurred Saturday at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Coconut Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
