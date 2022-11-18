Read full article on original website
Kate Hikes
3d ago
ALWAYS do the opposite of what Jim Cramer says. if you listen to this hack, you deserve to lose money.
Reply
4
Jim Cramer Tears Up, Apologizes on TV for Trusting Mark Zuckerberg as Meta Stock Plummets
Jim "Mad Money" Cramer has made a career of giving stock market advice in a signature brash style. So it caught everyone off-guard when Cramer teared up on CNBC on Thursday and apologized to viewers for promoting Meta's stock after it plummeted following yet another devastating earnings report for the company.
msn.com
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt FTX Had $9,000,000,000 in Liabilities With Only $900 Million in Liquid Assets Prior to Collapse: Report
New documents reveal that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly had liabilities 10x larger than the value of all of its liquid assets combined prior to its implosion last week. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, FTX’s balance sheet reveals the extent of the embattled crypto exchange’s outstanding...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Mark Zuckerberg's private jet made 28 trips in just 2 months, emitting 17 times more carbon than the average American does in a year, report says
The Meta CEO's private plane made 28 trips in less than two months, flight data shows. Those flights produced around 253 metric tons of carbon emissions, one analysis shows. The average American produces 14.7 metric tons of carbon per year, per the World Bank. In just two months, Facebook creator...
After losing almost all of his fortune, FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried said he's about to break down exactly what went down at the crypto exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried has posted a series of cryptic tweets spelling out: "What happened." His crypto exchange FTX has collapsed, tanking his fortune by around 94%. "This is all as I remember it, but my memory might be faulty in parts," Bankman-Fried tweeted Tuesday. Sam Bankman-Fried said he was "improvising" when...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
sfstandard.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin says it's a mistake to dismiss everything FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried did despite 'fraud'
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to be more discerning. "Automatically downgrading every single thing SBF believed in is an error," he tweeted on Tuesday. He added: "Don't be the guy who would have tried to cancel vegetarianism in 1945." Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says His FTX Trading Account Balances Went to Zero, Predicts Wave of Forced Liquidations in Next 10 Days
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says several of his investments have taken a hit because of the recent FTX collapse. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, O’Leary says his FTX account balances had dropped to zero when he checked them on Monday morning. “We have to mark-to-market...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
