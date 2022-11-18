Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sunshine, winds for start of week; wet weather late Thanksgiving night -- what to expect for Metro Detroit
After a few scattered flurries/snow showers for most people today, we’ve also seen some sunshine, and breezy winds. The winter weather will come to an end as at least for a few days as we head into the first part of the abbreviated holiday week. Heading into Next Week.
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
2 reasons why Lower Michigan can’t get Buffalo-sized six foot snows
There are two basic reasons why Lower Michigan will probably never record six feet of snow in one lake-effect snow event. The amount of lake-effect snow is produced by a combination of two things. First, we need to have a large contrast in temperature from the lake water surface temperature...
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
WOOD
Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend
Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
wtvbam.com
Winter storm warnings posted throughout SW Michigan
NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible in parts of southwest Michigan over the next couple of days and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for 48 hours starting at 7 am...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through the weekend.
fox2detroit.com
With snow on the way, Michigan police remind drivers to slow down after 17-vehicle pileup
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Winter weather is here, and it's causing issues on Michigan roads. Western parts of the state have already gotten some measurable snowfall, with as much as a foot on the way for the area. Even in places without much snow on the ground, the temperatures are dropping, making for slick roads.
natureworldnews.com
Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In
Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed
For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County lottery winner thought her $100,000 prize was a scam
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One Wayne County woman thought she was getting a scam call when she picked up the phone in October. Instead, it was $100,000 waiting. The Michigan Lottery said the exchange happened after the lottery player had bought tickets for the Diamond Riches Second Chance game where only one player wins the top prize of $100,000.
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food is a Delicious One
Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Michigan folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
Detroit News
Michigan State Police dog rescues 80-year-old hunter lost in woods
An 80-year-old hunter who got lost in a wooded area in northern Michigan for three hours Wednesday has a Michigan State Police canine unit to thank for helping him find his way home. Troopers from the state police's Houghton Lake Post were called at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
