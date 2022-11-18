ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Now he brings it up: Councilor worries ordinance requiring info on police surveillance technologies could mean release of 'classified' information year after he voted for it

City Council President Ed Flynn (South Boston, South End, Chinatown, Downtown), who last year joined all his other colleagues in passing an ordinance requiring Boston Police and seven other departments to detail their use of cameras, cell-phone interceptors and other surveillance technologies, today voiced concern that forcing BPD to actually comply could result in the release of information that would help bad guys.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu invests $7 million toward city child care

Four Boston-based institutions have been listed as the recipients of the $7 million Growing the Workforce Fund, which is aimed toward supporting Boston’s struggling child care industry, Mayor Michelle Wu announced today. The organizations – Bunker Hill Community College, Neighborhood Villages, Urban College and the University of Massachusetts Boston...
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case

By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
Holyoke man pleads guilty to role in cartel trafficking fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD — A 45-year-old Holyoke man pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to multiple criminal charges in U.S. District Court related to trafficking fentanyl throughout the state. Josue Rivera Rodriguez, aka “Bori,” is associated with the CJNG (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion), considered one of the most dangerous cartels in Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking fentanyl, including one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of the drug, and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 6.
Gang member who shot two people in New Bedford in separate incidents sent to prison

“A Brockton man was sentenced yesterday for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the Boston-based street gang, NOB. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a “Dub,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 12 years in prison and four years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Goncalves-Mendes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity – commonly known as RICO conspiracy – and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
Booking Photo and Report released: 19-Year-Old Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested At High school in Roxbury

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
R.I. man arrested for alleged drink spiking, rape in Boston

A Rhode Island man was arrested Friday for allegedly spiking a drink and raping a person in Boston. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, R.I. was located and arrested in East Greenwich, R.I., according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. He is charged with rape, drugging for intercourse and being a fugitive from justice.
Report: BPS special ed program putting Black and Latino boys at educational risk

"It’s going to take time, but we have to act with urgency wherever we can in the suggestions and recommendations in the report." Boston Public Schools over-refer students to special education programs in general, but Black and Latino boys and students learning English are disproportionally referred to the program, according to a review from the Council of the Great City Schools.
1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
