4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
universalhub.com
Now he brings it up: Councilor worries ordinance requiring info on police surveillance technologies could mean release of 'classified' information year after he voted for it
City Council President Ed Flynn (South Boston, South End, Chinatown, Downtown), who last year joined all his other colleagues in passing an ordinance requiring Boston Police and seven other departments to detail their use of cameras, cell-phone interceptors and other surveillance technologies, today voiced concern that forcing BPD to actually comply could result in the release of information that would help bad guys.
West Springfield councilor files motion to pose pot sale question to voters
City Councilor Daniel O’Brien filed a motion of support in an effort to reverse the ordinance allowing the sale of retail marijuana in West Springfield and to then create a referendum question for voters to decide during the 2023 elections. “From the beginning this issue should have been placed...
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu invests $7 million toward city child care
Four Boston-based institutions have been listed as the recipients of the $7 million Growing the Workforce Fund, which is aimed toward supporting Boston’s struggling child care industry, Mayor Michelle Wu announced today. The organizations – Bunker Hill Community College, Neighborhood Villages, Urban College and the University of Massachusetts Boston...
Marisa Colón sworn in as Westfield assistant city clerk, mother Hilda was city’s first Latina elected official
WESTFIELD — Marisa Colón took her oath Monday as assistant city clerk, making her one of the if not the first Latina in a management role in Westfield city government. “It matters to have visibility in City Hall for all our people,” Marisa Colón said. “We need to represent the community.”
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case
By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
Holyoke man pleads guilty to role in cartel trafficking fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD — A 45-year-old Holyoke man pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to multiple criminal charges in U.S. District Court related to trafficking fentanyl throughout the state. Josue Rivera Rodriguez, aka “Bori,” is associated with the CJNG (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion), considered one of the most dangerous cartels in Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking fentanyl, including one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of the drug, and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 6.
newbedfordguide.com
Gang member who shot two people in New Bedford in separate incidents sent to prison
“A Brockton man was sentenced yesterday for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the Boston-based street gang, NOB. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a “Dub,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 12 years in prison and four years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Goncalves-Mendes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity – commonly known as RICO conspiracy – and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Massachusetts man accused of parking in spaces reserved for state police
WESTON, Mass. — This was not the right place to park illegally. A Massachusetts man is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two spots designated for state police officers, authorities said. Wallace De Freitas, 39, of Framingham, was charged with operating...
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
NHPR
Springfield leaders 'concerned' by allegations MGM falsified diversity hiring data
The head of the Greater Springfield NAACP said allegations in a new lawsuit against MGM Springfield are concerning. A former employee of the casino filed the suit. Chelan Brown said company officials retaliated against her after she raised concerns about fraudulent reports being submitted on diversity hiring to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
Michigan Attorney General Announces 2 Massachusetts Men To Stand Trial For Murder in Fungal Meningitis Outbreak
LANSING, MICHIGAN – Two men charged for a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 11 people in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced yesterday, November 18. The announcement comes a decade after the fatal meningitis outbreak from the former New England...
Vigil planned, classes canceled after deadly Brandeis Univ. bus crash
Classes are canceled at Brandeis University through Tuesday and a vigil is planned for Monday night as the school community grapples with the death of a 25-year-old student in a Saturday night bus crash that injured more than two dozen of her peers. Vanessa Mark, an undergraduate on leave from...
whdh.com
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report released: 19-Year-Old Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested At High school in Roxbury
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
R.I. man arrested for alleged drink spiking, rape in Boston
A Rhode Island man was arrested Friday for allegedly spiking a drink and raping a person in Boston. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, R.I. was located and arrested in East Greenwich, R.I., according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. He is charged with rape, drugging for intercourse and being a fugitive from justice.
Report: BPS special ed program putting Black and Latino boys at educational risk
"It’s going to take time, but we have to act with urgency wherever we can in the suggestions and recommendations in the report." Boston Public Schools over-refer students to special education programs in general, but Black and Latino boys and students learning English are disproportionally referred to the program, according to a review from the Council of the Great City Schools.
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
26-year-old Lowell man was fatally shot over traffic dispute, DA says
Officials now believe that the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in Lowell last week occurred after a verbal fight between him and two people he didn’t know over a traffic dispute. On Nov. 15 a little after 7 p.m., Lowell police officers responded to a report of a...
1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
