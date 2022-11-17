Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU. That rivalry...
kfgo.com
NDSU GETS THREE SEED, UND ON THE ROAD FOR FCS PLAYOFFS
North Dakota State locked up the three seed in the NCAA FCS tournament bracket that was released on Sunday morning. They will face the winner of the first round matchup between Southeast Missouri State vs. Montana on Saturday, December 3 at the Fargodome. The University of North Dakota qualified for the playoffs and have a tough road game in the first round coming up Saturday, November 26 at Weber State; with the winner heading to Montana State. South Dakota State earned the top seed in the playoff bracket, and will face the winner of St. Frances vs. Delaware.
KFYR-TV
Bison double up the Fighting Hawks 42-21 in annual Harvest Bowl
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On TaMerik Williams’ first rush of the afternoon, just over two minutes into the game, he took it 51 yards to the house. That was indicative of the afternoon North Dakota State was going to have. They scored 21 unanswered in the first 16 game minutes.
kvrr.com
Sculpture Missing From North Dakota Museum of Art
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A sculpture at the North Dakota Museum of Art has been missing since the first week of November. The Garden Wheel disappeared from its place in front of the museum on the University of North Dakota campus. It is approximately 50 inches in height,...
gowatertown.net
Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
valleynewslive.com
Snow removal complaints on Grand Forks sidewalks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Snow can pose many problems for those getting around town. Whether it’s the roadways or sidewalks, if the snow isn’t removed it can be a problem. Especially for some that walk around Grand Forks. “I don’t expect it to be like perfect...
kvrr.com
kroxam.com
DRIVER FLEES ON FOOT AFTER ACCIDENT ON DEMERS AVE AND WASHINGTON ST. IN GRAND FORKS
Officers from the Grand Forks Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at Demers Ave and Washington St. An SUV was traveling Northbound on South Washington and was struck by a vehicle traveling South and turning to go East on Demers. Witnesses confirmed the vehicle turning East ran the red light.
KNOX News Radio
valleynewslive.com
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
