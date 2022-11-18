5 Sooners to watch Saturday night vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma’s season comes down to just two games in an attempt to become bowl eligible. The first of those two games occurs on Saturday when in-state rival Oklahoma State comes to town.

In the wake of the Sooners loss to Oklahoma State a year ago, the program went through a shocking 24 hours. Lincoln Riley left for USC, the 2022 class began to fall apart, and several Sooners entered the transfer portal. It was a shocking series of events, but all of it paved the way for Oklahoma to bring in Brent Venables.

At 5-5 in his first season at the helm, Oklahoma must win this game, and the Venables’ defense will have its hands full.

Oklahoma will be lining up across from one of the Big 12’s better quarterbacks, Spencer Sanders. Even while competing through injuries this season, Sanders has thrown for 2,261 yards, 16 touchdowns, and only five interceptions while completing 58.5 percent of his passes. He’s also run for 628 yards and two scores, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He’s the engine for this Oklahoma State offense, and without him, the Cowboys aren’t nearly as productive.

His weapons will also test Oklahoma as well, which brings us to this question: How will the Sooners’ defense perform? We’ll find out Saturday evening, but here are five guys that could be instrumental in helping the Sooners’ defense slow down the Cowboys.

1

Ethan Downs, DE

Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) in action during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Ethan Downs was a freshman, earning situational snaps to spell Nik Bonitto or Isaiah Thomas last year. In this year’s Bedlam contest, he’s a full-fledged starter and may have had the best game of his career against the West Virginia Mountaineers when he totaled 6 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack to go along with another quarterback hurry as well.

Yet, Garrett Greene still ran for 100 yards on Oklahoma. Downs will be instrumental in setting the edge to prevent Spencer Sanders from fleeing the pocket and rushing the passer against Oklahoma State’s experienced offensive line.

2

Jalen Redmond, DT

Baylor’s Blake Shapen (12) looks to pass as Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond (31) makes a sack during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Ou Vs Baylor

Despite not reaching the sack numbers of his early seasons, Jalen Redmond has rounded himself into a dependable player for Oklahoma this year. Week to week, it seems like he’s the most consistent performer, which is what the Sooners needed after losing so many bodies along the defensive line.

Like Downs, Redmond is going up against an experienced Cowboys offensive line. Stunts and twists may not be as practical with the threat of Spencer Sanders in the run game. So the Sooners will need to win their individual matchups. Redmond has the ability to win those one on ones and will need to do so this week.

3

Danny Stutsman, LB

Sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman was the topic of discussion on Tuesdayas Brent Venables downplayed any negative critiques of Stutsman’s performance this year.

Brent Venables knows linebackers and looking at his numbers and the games themselves Stutsman has left it all out there. He’ll need that same fire and desperation this week. Sanders and the Oklahoma State offense like to attack every inch of the field on the ground and thru the air. Stutsman has been pretty solid in his coverage drops the last three weeks, nabbing two interceptions. Can he get another one?

4

Robert Spears-Jennings, S

Safeties coach Brandon Hall works with players as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) holds fall camp practice at the rugby fields on Aug. 16, 2022 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Oklahoma has seen a few members of its 2022 recruiting class touch the field this year. One of the more athletic players in that group is safety Robert Spears-Jennings.

Hailing from Broken Arrow, Spears-Jennings will get to take part in his first Bedlam game. He’s seen his snap count rise in recent weeks, and he recorded four tackles against West Virginia.

If Spears-Jennings sees the field, there’s a chance Gundy tries to attack the young safety instead of trying to attack Billy Bowman. Will Spears-Jennings answer the call? We’ll find out this weekend.

5

Jaden Davis, CB

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaden Davis (4) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Davis will strap up his pads one last time at home on Saturday against Oklahoma State. While his career has been up and down, Davis will get an opportunity to go out in a big way if he can provide some sticky coverage against one of the better small receivers in the country, Brennan Presley of Oklahoma State.

Presley is only 5-8, but he’s shifty and swift. It’ll be a tough matchup for Davis, but Presley is a favorite of Sanders. His 47 catches lead the team, and he’s second in yards at 544. They need him, and if Davis can limit his touches, Oklahoma will be in a better position to win this game.

