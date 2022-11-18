Read full article on original website
Binance Labs Invest in NGRAVE Crypto Wallet Producer
Binance Labs, the accelerator and the venture capital division of Binance, informed on Monday that it has invested in NGRAVE, a hardware cryptocurrency wallet maker. Additionally, the crypto exchange is leading the upcoming Series A financing round. The value of the investment has not been disclosed to the public. According...
Visa, USGFX, Amana and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Now halfway through the month of November, we are witnessing the effects upon the crypto industry from the collapse of FTX. However, the hiring in the forex, crypto and fintech industry still continues nonetheless. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
eToro’s SPAC Partner Will Return $250M to Investors
FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV), the blank-check company that previously inked a deal with retail broker eToro, is now dissolving and liquidating as it failed to materialize deals with any company for taking them public. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) will now return the $250 million it collected from investors.
Singapore’s MAS: FTX Not Licensed, Protection of Local Users Impossible
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has clarified that it was not possible for the central bank to protect local users of the services of the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, as the business was not licensed to provide virtual asset services in the country. “A first misconception is that it...
Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?
The legendary investor's holding company made a surprisingly big bet on this chipmaker in the third quarter.
Finalto Adds Latin American NDFs to its Platform
Finalto is pleased to announce the addition of two Latin American NDFs to its trading platform. The addition of the NDFs is further evidence that Finalto listens to the needs of its customers and adds assets where there is demand. CLP: Chilean Peso and COP: Colombian Peso are now live...
Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 Underway with Networking Blitz
Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) 2022 is officially underway with the highly anticipated Networking Blitz underway at Banking Hall. Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the event of the year kicks off a three-day summit lasting from November 21-23. The Networking Blitz is one of FMLS’ premier networking events with a twist,...
Kenya Debates New Crypto Tax Bill
Lawmakers in Kenya are debating the Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill 2022 which seeks to introduce crypto taxation on crypto exchanges, digital wallets and individual transactions. Local publication Business Daily reports that a bill sponsored by MP Abraham Kirwa is seeking to introduce a 20% excise tax on every cryptocurrency transaction executed in the country.
First Latin American Bank Joins Blockchain-Based TradeAssets
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex), a Latin American and Caribbean countries bank, informed on Monday that it had entered into a partnership agreement with Dubai-based TradeAssets blockchain platform for financial institutions operated by Fintech Innovations International DMCC. According to the press release, TradeAssets is the first request-for-quotation (RFQ) auction...
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia’s war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023. That was the sobering forecast issued Tuesday by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development....
Futu Reports 23% Rise in Net Profit despite Lower Trading Volumes
Futu (Nasdaq:FUTU), an online brokerage providing Chinese investors access to Hong Kong and US stock markets, releases its unaudited third-quarter financial metrics, reporting a revenue increase of 12.4% to HK$1,945.6 million ($247.9 million). The gross profit of the company came in at HK$1,727.5 million ($220.1 million), raising 18% year-over-year (YoY),...
AIMS, Official Sponsor of Borussia Dortmund Asia Tour 2022
AIMS was announced today as the Official Sponsor of Borussia Dortmund Asia Tour 2022 which commences from 21st November to 1st December 2022. The Asia Tour 2022 kicks off with the eight-time German champions Borussia Dortmund (BVB) playing a friendly match against defending Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions, Lion City Sailors, at Singapore’s Jalan Besar Stadium on Thursday, 24th November.
StoneX’s FX/CFDs Q4 Operating Revenue Jumps 46%
StoneX Group (Nasdaq: SNEX), which owns two forex and CFDs brands, Forex.com and City Index, published its financials for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The group generated $81.4 million in operating revenues from FX and CFDs businesses in the three months between July and September. The figure jumped by...
Is Now the Right Time to Buy JD.com Stock?
The Chinese e-commerce giant has turned in some impressive results.
US ranks last among peer nations for COVID-19 mortality: study
American citizens pride themselves for living in a country that most of them believe is superlative — freest, most powerful, most entrepreneurial. Yet despite the spheres where it has high standing, the United States ranks dismally among its peer nations when it comes to deaths from COVID-19. "Dismal" might not be a strong enough adjective, actually: the U.S. ranked dead last among its peer nations, with the most deaths per capita.
MultiBank Group Announces Relocation of its Headquarters from Hong Kong to Dubai
Since its inception in 2005, MultiBank Group has evolved into the largest financial derivatives institution worldwide. Just recently, in October 2022, MultiBank Group moved its Headquarters from Hong Kong to Dubai, UAE. Mr. Taher, Chairman of MultiBank Group – stated:. “MultiBank Group has been recently awarded additional licenses issued...
White Label’s Alternative is a License From the UTIP
MetaQuotes suspended issuing White Label licenses for its products in October 2022. So, entering Forex trading has become more difficult for new businesses. An urgent need to find technological alternatives for service provision has emerged in the Forex industry. This case confirms that the industry is particularly vulnerable to risks,...
