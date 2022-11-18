Read full article on original website
colemantoday.com
Vehicle Accident Reported Sunday Afternoon
At 1:28 pm Sunday, Coleman County Sheriff's Office and Santa Anna Fire Department and EMS were sent to a report of a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 84, between Coleman and Santa Anna near the roadside park. The vehicle was said to be off the roadway on the south bound lane side of the road. The Department of Public Safety has been notified to investigate the accident. Roads throughout most of Coleman County are wet from rain. No further information is available at this time.
koxe.com
Fire on Indian Creek Drive Causes Damage to Home
The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1504 Indian Creek Drive in Brownwood at 4:29 pm Saturday, November 19, for a structure fire. According to a news release from the Brownwood Fire Department:. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the rear of the structure. An interior...
koxe.com
Man Arrested for Stalking
According to information from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 5:30pm, Officer Collin Davis received information that 44 year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south...
brownwoodnews.com
Arrest made for stalking, Emergency Protective Order sought
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Officer Collin Davis received information that 44-year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south Brownwood where a female victim reported to officers Watson continually threatened her and her family. The threats were to kill her and several family members.
koxe.com
Roy Neil Early, 89, of Bangs
Roy Neil Early, 89, of Bangs, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center North in Abilene,. Funeral services for Roy are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, November 26, at Bangs First Baptist Church with Brother Pepper Dill officiating. Burial will follow in Bangs Cemetery. There is no visitation scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
TxDOT Brownwood District Prepares for Possible Winter Weather
The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has begun winter weather preparations due to a chance of wintery precipitation expected today through Saturday. Crews have been working to pretreat main lanes of Interstate 20, US and state highways, along with some highly traveled farm to market roads throughout the district as a precaution.
KWTX
Four arrested on meth trafficking charges in Hamilton County
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested four more individuals during an ongoing criminal investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in and around Hamilton County. Willis Andrew White, 32; Christino Escobar Vasquez, 62; Julia Noelle Burks, 31; and Michael Jay Cagle, 39, all of Stephenville, Texas, were each...
koxe.com
Brown County Burn Ban Lifted
In session Monday morning, November 21, Brown County Commissioners lifted the Burn Ban for now.
Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness
Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.
koxe.com
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall
The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
brady-today.com
Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement that will be in effect for Brady and the surrounding area until 9PM. A light mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night through at least midday Saturday. Precipitation should start off as rain showers across the Concho Valley and southward to the Interstate 10 corridor by Friday evening. After midnight, light snow and sleet may start to mix in, with freezing rain possible by Saturday morning. Regardless of precipitation type, accumulation will be light, and will occur mainly on vegetation and elevated surfaces. Please use caution if you are driving on bridges and overpasses on Saturday morning.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 11/18/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from November 10 through November 17:. Moore, Justin Thomas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Mayon, Nicholas Trey, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Lopez, Arthur, Theft of Property >=$100 <$750. Jones, Jonathan, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Thompson, Patrick Clintall, Declaration of...
koxe.com
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn passed away November 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Lois Kathryn (Gaines, Moore) Pettijohn was born to Hamilton & Ethel Gaines at Proctor, Texas, April 22, 1921. She was raised in a farming family, graduated from Proctor High School in 1938 & attended Tarleton in 1956. Lois married Seth E. Moore in 1942.
koxe.com
Brownwood Wins Area Championship Game
MIDLAND – On a frigid night with the temperature hovering around 32, the Brownwood Lions fought off a third quarter comeback by Canyon to win the game 31-10 to claim the 4A Region 1 Division 1 Area Championship. The Lions, winners of six straight, will next face Wichita Falls...
koxe.com
Dorthy Rice, 96, of Brady,
Dorthy Rice, age 96, of Brady, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Brady. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady.
brownwoodnews.com
Ribbon cutting held for Bealls Outlet grand opening
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Winning State
I love this time of the year – playoff football – and I have been privileged down through the years to be around some great State Championship football teams. I’ve also been around some great football teams that were not State Champions. What’s the difference? Obviously I’m not somebody who can figure that out.
