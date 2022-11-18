ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

fox13news.com

Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville

‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
tampamagazines.com

Where to Eat in Tampa Bay for Thanksgiving 2022

Cooking a Thanksgiving meal takes work. In recent years, many have decided to dodge the stress and visit their local restaurants for a hassle-free Thanksgiving Day. Fortunately, Tampa is filled with many fantastic restaurants and many have decided that it’s essential to stay open and offer a Thanksgiving-themed dining experience. Ditch the apron this year. Here are some restaurants you can visit in Tampa Bay for a Thanksgiving meal.
TAMPA, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opening a New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
LUTZ, FL
995qyk.com

9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List

One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
TAMPA, FL
941area.com

Chinese Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Sarasota and Bradenton

You can get a turkey dinner or pumpkin pie, but what if you crave Chinese food on Thanksgiving Day? Yes, we feel you!. This year, there are a lot of Chinese restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Bradenton and Sarasota. Some have been open for years and are known to be good places to get great food, fun entertainment, and premium service.
SARASOTA, FL

