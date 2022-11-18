Read full article on original website
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
fox13news.com
Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
hernandosun.com
Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville
‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Community rallies around retired Largo firefighter in battle for health
A retired Largo firefighter is now fighting a battle for his own health.
fox13news.com
Titus O’Neil, Metropolitan Ministries hand out hundreds of Thanksgiving box meals
TAMPA, Fla. - WWE star Thaddeus "Titus O’Neil" Bullard and his non-profit, The Bullard Foundation, teamed up with Metropolitan Ministries to give out boxes of food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at Sligh Middle School. The 33610 area code, which includes the Sligh neighborhood, has the sixth-highest percentage of...
tampamagazines.com
Where to Eat in Tampa Bay for Thanksgiving 2022
Cooking a Thanksgiving meal takes work. In recent years, many have decided to dodge the stress and visit their local restaurants for a hassle-free Thanksgiving Day. Fortunately, Tampa is filled with many fantastic restaurants and many have decided that it’s essential to stay open and offer a Thanksgiving-themed dining experience. Ditch the apron this year. Here are some restaurants you can visit in Tampa Bay for a Thanksgiving meal.
Publix Opening a New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Final day to apply for Hurricane Ian food assistance in Hillsborough County
One by one, cars funneled into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.
995qyk.com
9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List
One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
City of Bradenton nears completion of Riverwalk East expansion project
The City of Bradenton is nearing completion of it's Riverwalk East expansion project, adding another 1.5 miles to the trail.
How early is too early for Christmas lights?
As Thanksgiving nears, so does a holiday-related debate: how early is too early to put up Christmas lights?
Car carrying 5 teens hits tree in Seminole; 3 hospitalized
Three teenagers were hospitalized after a vehicle carrying five teens crashed into a tree in Seminole, authorities said.
Death investigation underway in Oldsmar
A death investigation is underway in Oldsmar, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
St. Pete Bacon & BBQ Festival coming to Vinoy Park in January
If you like meat, you're in for a treat.
941area.com
Chinese Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Sarasota and Bradenton
You can get a turkey dinner or pumpkin pie, but what if you crave Chinese food on Thanksgiving Day? Yes, we feel you!. This year, there are a lot of Chinese restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Bradenton and Sarasota. Some have been open for years and are known to be good places to get great food, fun entertainment, and premium service.
Fire found going through roof of St. Pete apartment, authorities say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Firefighters say they found a fire burning through the roof of an apartment in St. Petersburg around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When crews arrived at the St. Charles Row apartment complex on Pinellas Point Drive South, they saw flames coming out of an apartment on the second-floor, the St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue said in a news release.
Festival cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond company's control'
Ticket holders are in limbo after the cancellation of the Blended Festival scheduled to be held on November 19th and 20th at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa.
Hotbins opens first store in Tampa
A newly-opened store in Tampa is sending shoppers on a frenzy to find good deals at low prices, and you never quite know what you’ll find inside.
