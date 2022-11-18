ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Parade

25 Family Christmas Vacations and Getaways for an Unforgettable Holiday Season

Traveling during the holidays is an exciting, sometimes daunting event. Packing up the kids' suitcases, playing Tetris to get everything to fit in the car—oh, and don't forget about that oil change. You've probably gotten used to the journey to a family member's home every holiday season, but what's stopping you from planning that ultimate Christmas getaway you've been dreaming of?
ARIZONA STATE
macaronikid.com

10 Ways to Save Money this Holiday Season

Every year as parents, we plan, save, and budget for our holiday shopping. Let's face it, the holidays aren't cheap. It's months of constant spending - whether you are buying Halloween candy and costumes, Thanksgiving dinner, or Christmas gifts, it's costly, no doubt. So, what can you do to save...
TheDailyBeast

The Best Screen-Free Tech Gifts to Delight Your Kids This Holiday Season

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.According to the experts, kids between the ages of four and 18 should never have more than two hours of screen time per day. And as for kids under three? Yeah, they’re not really supposed to have any screen time. Like… at all. But we get it; expert advice aside, getting kids off screens and, say, outside for a hike or bike ride is often easier said than done. This helps to explain why, according to data we sourced from the CDC, many kids...
MarketRealist

Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season

What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
The Associated Press

Southeastern Grocers to Distribute 7,000 Turkeys and Holiday Meal Essentials Ahead of Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is giving back to its communities ahead of Thanksgiving to help neighbors in need enjoy the holiday with their loved ones. The grocer is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005606/en/ Southeastern Grocers is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
The Staten Island Advance

Black Friday 2022: 8 things every shopper should know this holiday season

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means the holiday shopping season is in full swing to prepare for Black Friday. Considered the most popular shopping day of the year, Black Friday gives consumers the chance to buy some of the season’s most popular items at heavily discounted prices. As trends and technology change, the landscape of Black Friday is constantly shifting each year, as retailers offer deals online and in-person.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
LivingCheap

Thoughtful holiday gifts on a budget

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. We may earn a commission if you make a purchase using the links in this post. Holiday shopping can make you feel as if the “reason for the season” is emptying your wallet, but it doesn’t have to be that way. There are plenty of ways to save money on holiday gifts, entertainment and dining out through the holidays. Sign up for Living on the Cheap daily emails so you’ll get the current deals and cheap holiday tips without having to search for them.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Adopt-A-Family Program Helps Families In Need During Holidays

The staff at Family and Children's Services are looking to rally more people for their "Adopt-A-Family" Christmas program. With the holiday shopping season going on, many are focused on buying a perfect present for the someone special in their lives, but buying Christmas gifts, or a holiday meal is difficult for some families.
Citrus County Chronicle

Bake up a sweet holiday treat

Entertaining is a big part of the holiday season. Calendars are packed this time of year with gatherings with friends, family and professional colleagues. Entertaining requires keeping plenty of refreshments on hand to ensure guests maintain their holiday spirit. Dessert is no stranger to the season, with office break rooms, dining tables and buffet stations brimming with sweet treats to tempt celebrants' palates. Everyone should have a go-to dessert to bring along to a holiday party or to offer guests when hosting their own function. Cookies are a standard due to their versatility and portability.
momcollective.com

Christmas: Giving Kids the True Santa Experience

Now that my youngest knows the “truth” about Santa, I want to shift our mindset toward the holidays. The “truth” that they each learned is that Santa is real, but he doesn’t live in the North Pole. He is real, but he doesn’t have a team of elves. He is real, but he doesn’t deliver gifts from a sleigh as we sleep snug in our beds.
Tree Hugger

Get Ready for a Plastic-Free Holiday Season

In support of Free the Ocean's mission to clean up the ocean and reduce plastic use, each month we feature products from their plastic-free shop. (Note: We do not make any money from these recommendations.) The holiday season is just around the corner. Many people are starting to think about...
colbyecho.news

A plea for eco-conscious holiday shopping

If your mom’s anything like mine, she’s already asked you to assemble a detailed Christmas list to avoid the awkwardness of opening up a carefully-wrapped present on Christmas morning that you don’t want. However, this year, as I prepared to send my Mom links to some red...

