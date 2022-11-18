Read full article on original website
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn't mean you should sell your growth stocks.
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market
Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results.
Could Carvana Stock Go to Zero? 2 Red Flags
Carvana is one of the high-profile victims of the 2022 bear market. Analysts are giving up on the company because of its deteriorating finances. While the stock's valuation looks cheap, the risks remain very high.
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
ExxonMobil is back on its feet after several volatile years. Diamondback Energy could thrive as a domestic producer.
Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?
The legendary investor's holding company made a surprisingly big bet on this chipmaker in the third quarter.
2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023
Social Security is changing for the better in many ways next year. But two changes could cost you more in taxes or make it harder to qualify for benefits.
2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the market punishing stocks without the fundamentals to back up their valuations, it's a great time to focus on value stocks. Disney's streaming business should become a cash cow as it exercises its pricing power. Intel's multiyear plan to regain dominance in its core markets and build a foundry...
4 High-Yield Dividends to Buy Today
Travis Hoium has positions in Apple, NextEra Energy Partners, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., Verizon Communications, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties, Simon Property Group, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., and Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Is Bitcoin a Buy in 2023?
The price of Bitcoin has fallen due to the Fed's fiscal tightening and macroeconomic weakness. Bitcoin should benefit if a robust regulatory framework is established for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has huge potential to become widely adopted as a store of value.
Why Block, Affirm, and Upstart Holdings Were Plunging Today
Block may be feeling the fallout of the FTX scandal, as crypto prices plunge. Fed officials maintained their hawkish stance even amid falling inflation, putting recession on the table. Fintech stocks are highly sensitive to tightening financial conditions.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
After leading the broader market to new highs in 2021, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has been a clear drag this year. Every stock market crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has represented a buying opportunity for patient investors. These awe-inspiring fast-paced companies have the tools necessary to make long-term investors...
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The market is down sharply this year, but that won't stop this pair of businesses from generating a sustainable profit. Doximity is a social media platform for physicians that appears resilient to the ongoing advertising crunch affecting its peers. Lovesac markets highly adaptable sectional seating, and it's a lot more...
Why Puma Biotechnology's Shares Jumped 20% on Monday
Puma Biotechnology's revenues rose by 25% year over year to $54.3 million in the third quarter. The company has a licensing agreement for a cancer drug developed by Takeda Pharmaceutical.
5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount
Roku and The Trade Desk look poised to thrive from connected TV's rise. DigitalOcean and Shopify make it easier than ever for entrepreneurs to scale their small businesses. Hair care products company Olaplex offers an incredible 38% net income margin, despite its recent slowing growth.
3 No-Brainer Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
If you like collecting dividend checks, then Enterprise Products Partners is a high-yield workhorse to add to your portfolio. Clearway Energy has high-end dividend growth lined up for the next few years. NextEra Energy has huge growth opportunities ahead that should benefit investors.
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
Two energy stocks make the list: Devon Energy and Enterprise Products Partners. Two REITs also look attractive right now: Digital Realty Trust and Innovative Industrial Properties.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is reportedly betting big that GameStop shares will fall
Icahn reportedly started building the position in January 2021 as retail investors piled into meme stocks.
If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks
Warren Buffett just invested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. However, TSMC's suppliers are also great ways to play the growth of semiconductors over the long-term. While these stocks have lower dividend yields, they repurchase lots of their own stock, which TSMC doesn't do.
Why Carvana Stock Was Down 13% on Monday
Carvana doesn't have a big enough scale to easily weather a prolonged industry downturn. Management announced a round of layoffs aimed at reducing net losses.
Traditional 401(k) vs. Roth 401(k): What's Best for You?
More and more employers are adding Roth options to their 401(k) plans. If you recently gained the option to save in a Roth account, you may need to examine the advantages and disadvantages of a Roth 401(k) versus a traditional 401(k). The biggest difference between a Roth account and a...
