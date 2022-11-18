Read full article on original website
Brazil's Minerva to buy Uruguayan meatpacker from NH Foods - report
SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA is in advanced talks to buy Breeders & Packers Uruguay from Japan-based NH Foods Ltd, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources. The deal is seen reaching $35 million to $45 million and is expected to be sealed...
US ranks last among peer nations for COVID-19 mortality: study
American citizens pride themselves for living in a country that most of them believe is superlative — freest, most powerful, most entrepreneurial. Yet despite the spheres where it has high standing, the United States ranks dismally among its peer nations when it comes to deaths from COVID-19. "Dismal" might not be a strong enough adjective, actually: the U.S. ranked dead last among its peer nations, with the most deaths per capita.
China ships more rice, sugar and plastic bags to N. Korea as exports surge in Oct
BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's exports to North Korea surged in 46.3% October from a month earlier, with foodstuffs including rice and sugar among the main items, though it shipped less COVID-related items except for rubber gloves, Chinese customs data showed on Sunday. Totaling $132.43 million in October, China's...
UPDATE 1-Brazil to keep 10% biodiesel mandate until March - CNPE
SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) decided the mandatory blend of biodiesel in diesel will be kept at 10% until Mar. 31, 2023, said the Mines and Energy Ministry in a statement on Monday. From April on, the mix requirement will be increased to...
EXPLAINER-Somalis are dying of hunger, but why no famine declaration?
NAIROBI, Nov 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Somalia is on the brink of its worst famine in half a century as drought intensifies and global food prices soar, leaving hundreds of thousands of people at risk of dying from starvation. The United Nations has warned that parts of the country...
GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures ease on firm U.S. dollar, export concerns
COVID-19 lockdowns in China hang over commodity markets. U.S. rail union votes against tentative contract deal. (Adds closing prices, details on U.S. rail issues) CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain futures eased on Monday as a stronger dollar and worries about U.S. exports weighed on prices, analysts said.
Ukraine grain exports down 31.7% at 16.2 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 16.2 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 31.7% from the 23.8 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included almost 6.3 million tonnes of...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 9-11 cents, corn down 1-3 cents, soy down 1-4 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. NOTE: U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. WHEAT - Down 9...
Pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations slow corn transport in Brazil's Mato Grosso
SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Truckers and other demonstrators protesting the electoral defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro are hampering the transport of corn in Mato Grasso state, the heart of Brazil's farm country, two farmers said on Monday. Mato Grosso highway police reported 11 demonstrations on Monday morning, with...
Winter wheat remains in worse condition than last year
The United States Department of Agriculture released its 34th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. WHEAT. This week, USDA reports 87% of...
Evening Edition | Monday, November 21, 2022
Catch up on the National Sustainable Ag Coalition's farm bill platform, problems in Ukraine, and drought in South America in this Evening Edition. The U.S. farm program directs billions of dollars a year to the largest and wealthiest farmers in America while struggling family farmers are often overlooked, said the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, an advocate for small farmers.
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle top three-week high on U.S. supply worries
CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures exceeded a three-week high at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Monday on worries about tightening U.S. supplies, while feeder cattle futures set a two-month high. Traders focused on a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report, issued after the market closed on Friday,...
Russian wheat down with extension of the Black Sea export deal
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week amid an extension of the Black Sea deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $314 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $3.5 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia's grain exports at 1.03 million tonnes last week were unchanged from the previous week, another consultancy, Sovecon said, citing port data. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 1.74 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Farmers have planted winter grains on 17.6 million hectares, compared with 18.3 million hectares around the same date a year earlier, the consultancy said. Weather conditions remain friendly for winter wheat, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,700 rbls/t -125 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,550 rbls/t +500 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,750 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,375 rbls/t +75 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,260/t -$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,200/t -$50 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $758.4/t -$9 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 17: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 154.0 105.2 24.5 9.3 12.8 Crop, as of same 124.0 78.5 18.9 14.2 15.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.38 3.60 3.09 5.88 1.80 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.75 2.82 2.40 5.45 1.60 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.6 29.2 7.9 1.6 7.1 mln hectares Harvested area, 45.0 27.8 7.9 2.6 9.5 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Nick Macfie)
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on Chinese demand concerns, wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked lower on Monday, giving up some of the last session's gains on uncertainty about demand from top buyer China amid rising COVID-19 infections. Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, although gains were limited by an extension of a...
GRAINS-Wheat firms on U.S. winter crop concerns, Black Sea supplies weigh
SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday, as concerns over dryness across the U.S. winter crop regions underpinned the market, although ample supplies from the Black Sea region limited gains. Soybeans slid on concerns over demand from top importer China, which is facing rising number of...
Power Up: The condition of the oil market’s condition
(Power Up is published on Mondays and Thursdays. Think your friend or colleague should know about us? Forward this newsletter to them. They can also subscribe here.) David Gaffen Editor-in-Charge, Energy Markets David.Gaffen@thomsonreuters.com. Hello Power Up readers! If you can tear yourself away from the World Cup, we’ve got a...
Dry weather in southern EU raises concerns for winter crops, MARS says
PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Winter crops in most of Europe were off to a good start, helped by historically warm weather and sufficient moisture, but a lack of rain is prompting concern in the southern region, the European Union's crop monitor MARS said on Monday. Crop conditions for next...
South America drought woes continue despite rain
Drought woes continue for portions of South America, especially in the major corn and soybean producing regions of Argentina. In the week-ending Nov. 19, showers did return to Argentina and Brazil, however, the heaviest rains tended to miss the important production regions of Argentina. Looking forward, there are more showers in the forecast for the week-ending Nov. 26, but the extent and substantiality of these rains looks less impressive than the previous week.
Large part of Ukrainian corn crop may stay in fields over winter
KYIV, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Significant areas of Ukraine's corn crop may be left to overwinter in the fields due to difficulties with harvesting and fuel shortages, analyst APK-Inform said on Sunday. Corn can potentially be harvested in winter or early spring, but previously only very small areas of the...
Corn and wheat low, soybeans jump at close | Monday, November 21, 2022
Corn and wheat low, soybeans high at market close: 2:30 PM. Corn and wheat futures settled the day lower while soybeans were higher at the close. January soybeans managed to settle above the 20-day average. Corn closed within a few pennies of the low for the day. Wheat recovered nicely from the early session lows. Traders are ready for the increased volatility that comes from the light volume trade as we dive into the holiday-shortened trading week.
