AMD's latest RDNA 3 presentation appears to have removed a slide comparing RTX 4090 performance
Something to look forward to: In his interview with PC World, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions at AMD Frank Azor made it "crystal clear" which class the Radeon 7900 XTX was designed to compete in. According to AMD, the flagship is designed to trade blows with Nvidia's RTX 4080, not the more expensive 4090. However, an endnote in AMD's November 3rd presentation refers to a 4090 comparison slide that appears to have been removed.
LG Display announces vibrating panel that turns parts of a car interior into speakers
In brief: We've already seen TVs that use vibrating panels instead of traditional speaker setups to produce sound. Now, LG Display has transferred the technology to a new area: vehicles. The company has announced the Thin Actuator Sound Solution, which it claims will usher in a new era of vehicle infotainment.
Zen 4 CPU prices fall dramatically, Ryzen 9 7950X at $574
What just happened? Since launching in September, AMD's Zen 4 processors have struggled to sell against Intel's Raptor Lake due to price and compatibility disadvantages. Team Red has addressed the situation with deep price cuts around the globe, but it's unclear if these are permanent drops or just holiday deals.
Microsoft reportedly offered Sony a 10-year deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation
A hot potato: Microsoft desperately wants to close this multibillion-dollar deal with Activision Blizzard King (Activision for short). Not only has the acquisition gone past the point that it was supposed to be completed, but it has also brought heavy scrutiny from regulators who threaten to shut it down unless Microsoft spins off part of its business. It has prompted many promises from execs in Redmond, the latest of which is to offer a 10-year deal to Sony over Call of Duty.
Home Depot for DIY Chips: What's the going trend?
The big picture: Earlier this year we were reviewing Analyst Day slides from leading semiconductor companies and a clear theme emerged. Large companies are all shifting in a similar direction, posing some potential challenges for their long-term positions. More and more customers are looking for special purpose chips, a coping mechanism for dealing with the slowdown in Moore's Law. And the big players are all looking to support those customers.
Windows 8.1 extended support is ending soon
In brief: Microsoft is scheduled to put another of its legacy operating systems out to pasture in the near future. Anyone still using the aging OS needs to start getting serious about transitioning to a current, in-service release. Windows 8.1 launched in late 2013 – just one year after Microsoft...
LG announces the first 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor and it only costs $999
Something to look forward to: Monitor aficionados have been salivating at the thought of an affordable (well, relatively) medium-sized OLED monitor with a high refresh rate since LG teased the concept on its roadmap. Now the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B has come along and ticked all the boxes. It has: a 2560 x 1440p resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and an OLED panel with 0.3 ms (GtG) response times.
The Best PC Speakers
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. A good set of speakers for your PC is essential when it comes to truly appreciating music, movies, and games. Crystal clear voices, explosive bass, and rich tones are all there for the listening, with the right hardware. Over the last decade, many users have moved on to using headphones while using their computers, but nothing beats the experience of sound filling a room.
Ubisoft is returning to Steam, starting with Assassin's Creed Valhalla on December 6
Something to look forward to: Recent leaks have proven true, as Ubisoft is the latest major publisher to return to Steam after a multi-year hiatus. The company will soon launch three titles on Valve's dominant PC game storefront, but it isn't clear if more games that missed Steam are on the way.
Manifest v3 extensions are now accepted on the Firefox add-on store
A hot potato: Mozilla has started accepting Manifest V3 add-ons for the code-signing process of the AMO store. From June 2023, Chrome will only accept MV3 extensions and crippled ad-blocking tools. Mozilla will continue to support full-featured (MV2) ad-blockers like uBlock Origin anyway. The dreaded day is here. Starting today...
Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
