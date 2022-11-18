Read full article on original website
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
SFGate
Major Injury Collision Closes Montague Expressway
SANTA CLARA (BCN) A major injury collision has closed Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara, police said. An advisory was issued at 9:30 a.m. about the closure at De La Cruz Boulevard. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
SFGate
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest. winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around. 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear....
40-year-old Bay Area restaurant Windy City just served its last deep-dish pizza
"Windy City is the real thing."
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
SFGate
Antioch Woman Dies In Crash On Bethel Island
BETHEL ISLAND (BCN) An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that...
SFGate
8 Arrested In Coordinated Law Enforcement Operation
A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release. The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community...
SFGate
Shots fired at Stanford mall, scene now secure, police say
PALO ALTO (BCN) Officers are currently at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The Palo Alto Police Department has released more information about the shooting, as of 5:37 p.m. Officers located evidence...
SFGate
Homeless Person Dies In Stabbing
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A homeless person was stabbed early Monday morning in Santa Cruz and died later at Dominican Hospital, police said. Police, firefighters and paramedics responded at 5:10 a.m. to Cedar and Church streets following a fight. First responders located the victim on the ground. The victim was suffering...
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
The unassuming 1950s housewife could become California's first-ever saint.
The Daily 11-21-22 With new technology, TSA rules change for liquids and electronics
It’s easy to let the mind wander in the airport security line. Sometimes questions arise: Why don’t I show both my boarding pass and ID to the gate agent anymore? Will I have to remove my liquids to scan my bag? Or, perhaps most importantly, why can’t I pet the TSA dog? TSA has made several adjustments to its process over the years. Here's a guide to all those questions. • Man solves Disneyland riddle so obscure no one even knew it was there
SFGate
Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter
Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
SFGate
Mayor-Elect Sheng Thao Releases Statement Upon Final Ballot Count
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland's Mayor-Elect Sheng Thao released a statement on Monday evening upon the completion of ballot counting in the mayoral race that declared her the winner. "It's been a long journey, and I'm incredibly honored by the trust the voters have placed in me," said Thao in the statement.
Why you don't have to show TSA a boarding pass with ID anymore
TSA has made several adjustments to its process since the start of the pandemic.
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In Hayes Valley Robbery
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have a arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this month. Christopher Lagula, 19, of San Francisco, was arrested Monday on suspicion of robbery, being armed with a firearm in commission of a felony and commission of a felony while out on bail, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
SFGate
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder Following Attempted Robbery
FREMONT (BCN) A suspect in an attempted robbery who was arrested last week has been charged with attempted murder, police said. Zain Qureishi, 24, of Union City, has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with attempted murder, attempted robbery, possession of an assault weapon and evading a police officer, according to the Fremont Police Department.
SFGate
Reform-Minded Attorney Pamela Price Declares Victory In District Attorney Race
Civil rights attorney Pamela Price declared victory Monday in her bid to become the first Black district attorney in Alameda County history. Price won the race with roughly 53 percent of the vote and more than 227,000 raw votes. County prosecutor Terry Wiley finished with just under 47 percent. County...
