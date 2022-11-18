Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) won re-election on Monday, making him just the second House Republican to hold onto his seat after voting to impeach Donald Trump. Valadao’s three percentage point victory over Democratic rival Rudy Salas, a state assemblyman, means he joins Dan Newhouse (R-WA) in managing to survive the midterms despite the former president’s efforts to sink the House Republicans who voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Out of the 10 GOP representatives who backed impeachment, the other eight either retired or lost their primaries. Valadao’s win, which was called by the Associated Press, also involved overcoming a large Democratic registration advantage in California’s 22nd District.Read it at New York Times

