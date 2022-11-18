“Top Gun: Maverick” is about to fly into your living room — just in time for the holidays. Tom Cruise’s hit sequel will finally hit streaming when it debuts on Paramount+ on December 22 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and other markets, the U.K. and Latin America. “Maverick” embarked on a historic box office run when it made an explosive debut in theaters on Memorial Day weekend. With remarkable holds over the course of the summer, Paramount’s sequel soared to extreme heights. With $1.4 billion in global ticket sales, the film ranks as the highest-grossing release of the...

