Laker Bowling competes at Taylor County
The Laker Bowling team competed at Taylor County last week. The Lady Lakers had a good day as they defeated the Lady Cardinals 4 games to 3. High scores for the girls were Summer Aaron 203 and Karlie Scaggs 169. The Lakers had a tough day as they were defeated...
4 new troopers headed to Columbia’s Post 15
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia is welcoming four new troopers following the most recent graduation of the agency’s basic training academy. New Troopers Timothy Moore and Matthew Lee are from Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County, Trooper Daniel Pierce is from Edmonton in nearby Metcalfe County and Trooper Trey Binder is from Georgetown.
Shelby Andrew Coffey, age 74, of Jamestown
Shelby Andrew Coffey, age 74, of Jamestown, KY passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was born on Thursday, November 1, 1948, in Glasgow, KY. Mother – Dorothy Rabon Alexander, who has preceded him in death. Father – Liston Coffey, who has preceded him in...
Debra Ann Jones, 67, of Jamestown
Debra Ann Jones, 67, of Jamestown, KY passed away Saturday, November 19th, at Russell County Hospital, Russell Springs. Debra was born in Appleton, WI on September 6, 1955, a daughter of the late Rose Mary (Holihan) and Butch Simon. She served in the U.S. Army. She was the wife of...
Moderate drought conditions remain in our area
There was no change in the drought status in the Lake Cumberland area in the most recent data from the U.S. Drought Index. Russell and the surrounding counties, for the most part, remain in a moderate drought, except for a small portion of northern Adair County and northwestern Casey County, which are in a severe drought.
Russell Springs woman arrested on multiple charges Saturday
A Russell Springs woman was arrested on multiple charges Saturday evening by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 45-year-old Jacqueline Fox was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment second degree, terroristic threatening third degree, and assault fourth degree — domestic violence. Fox was arrested by...
