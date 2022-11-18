Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waovam.com
Some VCSC Students on E-Learning Today Due to Boiler Problem
Vincennes Lincoln High School, Washington Learning Academy classes at Llincoln, and Alice Academy are on an E-Learning Day today. That move is due to a boiler being down at Lincoln High School. The high school, Washington Learning Academy classes at LHS, and Alice Academy are the only ones affected. All...
waovam.com
VU Welcomes Return to Normal Schooling
Vincennes University welcomes a return to normal schooling as the first semester of 2022 comes to an end. VU president Chuck Johnson is glad to see everything coming back to normal after the Covid pandemic. Johnson also feels the normal campus atmosphere is also good for the University’s students.
waovam.com
Sports Roundup for Tuesday, 11/22
(Girls Basketball– Rivet Rolls Over Shoals) Girls Basketball action from last night, Vincennes Rivet rolled over Shoals 66-36. For 3-2 Rivet Nya Dame had 20 points. Lexi Frey netted 13 points and Kenadee Frey ten. (Girls Basketball Calendar) 6-0 North Knox plays host to 4-0 Evansville Christian. Tip off...
waovam.com
Mike Pepmeier, 63, Vincennes
Michael Lee Pepmeier, better known as Mike, 63, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on November 17, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. Mike was born on January 27, 1959 in Vincennes, the son of Robert L. “Bob” and Barbara (Richter) Pepmeier. Mike attended Hillcrest Schools...
waovam.com
Washington Police Start New 9 PM Routine
The Washington Police Department is launching what it calls its #9PM routine. The #9PM Routine is a nightly reminder to residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their vehicle doors, lock the doors to their residences, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems. Police will...
waovam.com
Basketball Preview for Monday, November 21st
In girls basketball action tonight, 2-2 Vincennes Rivet will host 0-6 Shoals. It’s varsity only at 6:30 and you can hear the game at WAOV 97.7 and 97.3fm and watch it live streamed at waovam.com. Other games…. Boonville plays at Southridge. Castle travels to Evansville Central. Owen Valley host...
waovam.com
Duke Energy Presents $5,000 Check to Vincennes Historic Farmer’s Market
Officials with Duke Energy recently presented a check for $5,000 to the Alliance of the Vincennes Historic Farmers Market. The funding will be used for improvements to the market. The Historic Vincennes Farmers Market runs from May through October each year.
Comments / 0