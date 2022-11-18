Read full article on original website
Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
United Furniture employee arrested for company thefts
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He's charged with grand larceny. Deputies made the arrest on McCallister Road, which...
Candice Adams found safe, Tupelo Police update
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Candice Adams’ family has not been able to contact her for 10 days and believes she was last in Brighton, Tennessee. Her family claims Adams, 48, has a history of leaving and not informing them...
Community helps women's ministries renovate Tupelo home
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Several local businesses are giving back to an organization that serves as a women's ministry. "I have a transformation story of my own; and then, I was asked to share that story at a local jail," Kelly Williams said. She is the director and founder...
Hometown Tour in Amory: The railroad is what started it all
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The railroad made Amory a reality. The town in Monroe County was founded in 1887. "Amory is this region's first planned city," Amory Regional Museum Director Wayne Knox said. "It was put on this site by the railroad because they wanted a refueling station between Memphis and Birmingham."
Be aware when shopping on Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year. Many people will flood stores starting on Thursday evening. This is also heightened time for thieves and store criminal activity. It is important to stay safe while shopping. Columbus Police Capt. Rick Jones said, "We beef...
Trial set for ex-Noxubee County sheriff and deputy
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trial date has been set for a former sheriff and deputy sheriff who face bribery charges. Former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy sheriff Vance Phillips are accused of receiving bribes. Their trial date is set for Jan. 9. The former sheriff is...
Nettleton school provided computer access to fired United Furniture workers
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Nettleton Intermediate School allowed former United Furniture workers use its computers to submit job applications, update resumes and more. United Furniture, also known as Lane Furniture, terminated all its employees on Monday, Nov. 21. The company operated facilities across north Mississippi, including one in Nettleton. "What...
Lawsuits filed following termination of United Furniture employees
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lawyer filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of several former United Furniture Industries employees. Attorney Philip Hearn, who practices labor and employment law, filed the lawsuit the same day the company terminated more than 2,700 employees. He claims the company violated the WARN Act...
Hometour Tour in Amory: Bill's Hamburgers nearing 100 years
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Some might argue Bill's Hamburgers is the most historic site in Amory. Krysta and Zach Smith operate the establishment. They are carrying on a legacy that began in 1929 as Bob’s Hamburgers. "I've worked here for 19 years, so I've literally done this like my...
Public ice skating returns to Tupelo arena
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Public ice skating returns to the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo this Friday, Nov. 25. This will be the first time the arena has hosted ice skating since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Open this link to view the schedule.
Tupelo High School students brewing up business experience
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Tupelo High School are brewing up some coffee for teachers and staff and gaining some real-world experience. “It’s been amazing," senior Maddie Newsom said. "Like, our first day was extremely packed and just every day since just gets more and more people.”. She...
United Furniture terminates thousands; other companies offering help to employees
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - United Furniture has terminated all employees. Workers learned of the news overnight via an electronic message. United has multiple facilities throughout north Mississippi and employed thousands of people. It's been one of the region's biggest employers. It also did business as Lane Furniture. The following is...
Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo
Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. A 46--unit partment complex is being built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road. Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo.
10th annual Egg Bowl run kicks off Egg Bowl week
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - The 10th annual Egg Bowl run kicked off the state's biggest college rivalry week. Mississippi State Army ROTC started their run at 2:30 this morning, running 56 miles to Calhoun City. In Calhoun City fans welcomed and greeted ROTC members from both schools around noon.
Annual Egg Bowl run kicks off the state's biggest rivalry
