Thomasville, GA

Brookwood set for GIAA football quarterfinal contest against Pinewood Christian

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
The postseason rolls on across the Big Bend and south Georgia for high school football teams, and while it's week two for just about everyone, Brookwood had last week off, which gave them an extra week to prepare for their quarterfinal contest with Pinewood Christian.

The Warriors are fresh off a region title and riding a five game win streak heading into Friday night. This team is confident, but they're focused on taking it day by day to meet those goals.

"We have to win today, and then we have to win this Friday night," said head coach Shane Boggs. "I'm not going to say we're looking ahead but we certainly have the confidence that we can get there. We just need to win every practice and then play well each Friday night."

Brookwood's GIAA quarterfinal match-up with Pinewood Christian is set for a 7:30 p.m. kick Friday night in Thomasville.

WTXL ABC 27 News

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

