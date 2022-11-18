Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria fire respond to person trapped in vehicle
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fire used the “Jaws of Life” to help a person trapped in a vehicle on I-74 near the University Street overpass at approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to the scene after they learned that...
WAND TV
8 people rescued from balcony of burning apartment building in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out by a neighbor reporting fire coming from the back of an apartment building Sunday. Crews responded to 1015 S. 1st St. at 10:46 p.m. While on the way to the scene, firefighters learned that multiple residents were trapped on...
State Police: I-55 open again after crash
Update at 1:10 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield. State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of […]
WAND TV
Police: All lanes reopened after property damage crash off I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on the scene of a property damage crash off of Interstate 55 near mile post 102 Monday morning. According to police, the crash happened just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area, anyone in the area can expect delays, traffic is down to one inside lane.
Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responds to house fire
LAWNDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at the 100 block of Main Street in Lawndale on Sunday. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the home. Crews requested to bring additional tankers for water. Due to the advanced fire conditions […]
Central Illinois Proud
Woman shot to death Saturday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was killed in Peoria Saturday night, and police are working to learn more about the city’s latest homicide. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria police responded to the intersection of W. Montana and S. Oregon Streets for a call of shots fired during a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.
starvedrock.media
Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday
It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
1470 WMBD
Peoria County Courthouse closed as repairs continue on water main
PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria County Courthouse will be closed Monday as repairs continue on a broken water main in downtown Peoria. According to a release, all court hearings scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. The Peoria County Circuit Clerk’s Office will send affected parties a notice of the...
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday’s homicide victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The woman killed by gunfire in Peoria on Saturday has been identified as 50-year-old Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barrigo, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed to WMBD Monday afternoon. Quintero-Barrigo’s autopsy is still in progress. Harwood’s office has yet to release an official cause of death but...
1470 WMBD
Chief: New Special Response Team vehicle on the way
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a new vehicle for the department’s Special Response Team is one step closer to being on the streets here. Echevarria says he and other staff went to Massachusetts last week where the new armored SRT vehicle is being made, kicked the tires, and took it for a test drive.
1470 WMBD
ISU: No injuries in Friday cattle barn fires
LEXINGTON, Ill. –Illinois State University officials are announcing there were no injuries to people or animals in a massive blaze as ISU’s Farm in Lexington. Flames somehow sparked inside the sprawling cattle facility in the pre-dawn hours around 12:40 a.m. Friday, heavily damaging one of the structures on site.
This Underground Illinois House Is Pretty Cheap And Kind Of Creepy
This is the latest find from the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. That account highlights some of the more peculiar listings of Zillow, and it turns out a lot of them are right here in Illinois. This one is from Deer Creek, Illinois, a small city about 30 minutes east of...
Central Illinois Proud
Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning
UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
1470 WMBD
Update: Peoria County Courthouse and library closed after water main break
PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria County Courthouse will be closed Monday as repairs continue on a broken water main in downtown Peoria. According to a release, all court hearings scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. The Peoria County Circuit Clerk’s Office will send affected parties a notice of the...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria County Sheriff says missing woman found
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. 29-year-old Michelle Miller was reported missing on Thursday, November 17th. She is 5′01′', with blonde hair and blue eyes. Miller was last seen leaving the Peoria County Courthouse on...
Central Illinois Proud
1 injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Montana and Oregon Streets in Peoria Friday. According to Peoria police, officers received a report of a 35-round shot spotter in the area at approximately 12:40 p.m. While on their way to the scene, officers learned of a victim located near Oregon Street and Trewyn Avenue.
25newsnow.com
Saturday night shooting leaves one dead in South Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman is dead after being shot Saturday night in South Peoria. In a statement, Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says Police were called to the 2800 block of West Montana around 8:30 PM Saturday, on a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress, and shots fired.
1470 WMBD
Weekend PPD Gun buybacks end swiftly due to massive demand
PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend gun buyback event in Peoria had to be cut short because of sky-high demand, according to Peoria Police. PPD held a citywide gun buyback opportunity on Saturday — no questions asked — and provided gift cards worth up to $500 for those who turned in their unwanted guns.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Faulty equipment blamed for large Washington boil notice
WASHINGTON, Ill. — Residents in Washington can be hopeful that a boil water advisory will be lifted in time for traditional meal prep on Thanksgiving Day. A large portion of Washington is under a boil order after the city’s water treatment plant began to malfunction Monday morning. City...
Comments / 0