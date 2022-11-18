ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pekin, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria fire respond to person trapped in vehicle

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fire used the “Jaws of Life” to help a person trapped in a vehicle on I-74 near the University Street overpass at approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to the scene after they learned that...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

State Police: I-55 open again after crash

Update at 1:10 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield. State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Police: All lanes reopened after property damage crash off I-55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on the scene of a property damage crash off of Interstate 55 near mile post 102 Monday morning. According to police, the crash happened just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area, anyone in the area can expect delays, traffic is down to one inside lane.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responds to house fire

LAWNDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at the 100 block of Main Street in Lawndale on Sunday. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the home. Crews requested to bring additional tankers for water. Due to the advanced fire conditions […]
LAWNDALE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman shot to death Saturday night in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was killed in Peoria Saturday night, and police are working to learn more about the city’s latest homicide. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria police responded to the intersection of W. Montana and S. Oregon Streets for a call of shots fired during a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday

It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
HENNEPIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria County Courthouse closed as repairs continue on water main

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria County Courthouse will be closed Monday as repairs continue on a broken water main in downtown Peoria. According to a release, all court hearings scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. The Peoria County Circuit Clerk’s Office will send affected parties a notice of the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Saturday’s homicide victim identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The woman killed by gunfire in Peoria on Saturday has been identified as 50-year-old Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barrigo, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed to WMBD Monday afternoon. Quintero-Barrigo’s autopsy is still in progress. Harwood’s office has yet to release an official cause of death but...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Chief: New Special Response Team vehicle on the way

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a new vehicle for the department’s Special Response Team is one step closer to being on the streets here. Echevarria says he and other staff went to Massachusetts last week where the new armored SRT vehicle is being made, kicked the tires, and took it for a test drive.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

ISU: No injuries in Friday cattle barn fires

LEXINGTON, Ill. –Illinois State University officials are announcing there were no injuries to people or animals in a massive blaze as ISU’s Farm in Lexington. Flames somehow sparked inside the sprawling cattle facility in the pre-dawn hours around 12:40 a.m. Friday, heavily damaging one of the structures on site.
LEXINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning

UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
LEXINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Update: Peoria County Courthouse and library closed after water main break

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria County Courthouse will be closed Monday as repairs continue on a broken water main in downtown Peoria. According to a release, all court hearings scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. The Peoria County Circuit Clerk’s Office will send affected parties a notice of the...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Peoria County Sheriff says missing woman found

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. 29-year-old Michelle Miller was reported missing on Thursday, November 17th. She is 5′01′', with blonde hair and blue eyes. Miller was last seen leaving the Peoria County Courthouse on...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

1 injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Montana and Oregon Streets in Peoria Friday. According to Peoria police, officers received a report of a 35-round shot spotter in the area at approximately 12:40 p.m. While on their way to the scene, officers learned of a victim located near Oregon Street and Trewyn Avenue.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Saturday night shooting leaves one dead in South Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman is dead after being shot Saturday night in South Peoria. In a statement, Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says Police were called to the 2800 block of West Montana around 8:30 PM Saturday, on a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress, and shots fired.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Weekend PPD Gun buybacks end swiftly due to massive demand

PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend gun buyback event in Peoria had to be cut short because of sky-high demand, according to Peoria Police. PPD held a citywide gun buyback opportunity on Saturday — no questions asked — and provided gift cards worth up to $500 for those who turned in their unwanted guns.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: Faulty equipment blamed for large Washington boil notice

WASHINGTON, Ill. — Residents in Washington can be hopeful that a boil water advisory will be lifted in time for traditional meal prep on Thanksgiving Day. A large portion of Washington is under a boil order after the city’s water treatment plant began to malfunction Monday morning. City...
WASHINGTON, IL

