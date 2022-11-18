Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 2
England's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino]
Wales asks FIFA why rainbow hats were removed at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Wales soccer federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium. The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting...
First Dutch game one of least-watched first games in World Cup in Netherlands
AMSTERDAM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' victory over Senegal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday drew one of the lowest domestic television audiences ever for a Dutch national team's first match at a World Cup or European Championship, Dutch press agency ANP said on Tuesday.
