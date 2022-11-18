Today is: Mickey Mouse Day

Mickey Mouse made his screen debut in the short film Steamboat Willie, on Nov. 18, 1928. Today is seen as being Mickey's birthday, as well as Mickey Mouse Day. He was the creation of Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks. Disney needed a character to replace Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, after he had lost the rights to Oswald to Universal Studios. He asked Iwerks to draw up the new character, and various animals were rejected before a mouse was settled upon. The final choice of a mouse may have been influenced by Disney.

Besides appearing in films, Mickey has appeared in comic strips, and the television series The Mickey Mouse Club, which ran from 1955 until 1996. He has appeared in video games and can be met at Disney theme parks.

Source: Checkiday.com