ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside Marblehead, OH

New roundabout added in Lakeside-Marblehead area

By Sheri Trusty
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0wIO_0jFUR6IP00

MARBLEHEAD - When Lakeside-Marblehead residents learned that a roundabout would be constructed at the intersection of Ohio 163 and North Shore Boulevard/Englebeck Road, Danbury Township Trustee Dianne Rozak was inundated with angry phone calls. Then, a few weeks into construction of the roundabout, the phone calls suddenly stopped.

Once residents saw the roundabout emerging at one of the area’s most dangerous intersections, residents came to appreciate the convenience and safety it would bring.

Rozak shared her experiences with the project during an opening ceremony of the roundabout, Ottawa County’s first, on Nov. 15, the exact day the project was scheduled to end.

“It was exactly on time. They expected 70 days, and this is the 70th day,” said Kelsie Hoagland, public information officer for ODOT District 2.

Dry fall weather aided in keeping project on schedule

ODOT Project Inspector Lydia Liskai said the warm and relatively dry fall weather helped keep the project on schedule.

“We’ve been lucky. We didn’t have a single rain day,” Liskai said. “Even the paint has temperature specifications, and we got that done.”

Kacey Young, who is the capital program administrator for ODOT District 2, hosted the roundabout opening ceremony. Young expressed gratitude for the collaborative help of the Danbury Township staff, Ottawa County Engineer's Office, Danbury Police Department and Ottawa County Commissioners. Great Lakes Demolition Company served as the contractor on the $2 million project. The joint efforts helped the project run efficiently.

“One of the things that was unusual about this is that we were able to maintain traffic,” Hoagland said prior to the ceremony. “That took extensive planning with Danbury Township.”

Young told the crowd that the project has only final touches to be completed, but it was opened to traffic after the ceremony.

“It will open with temporary lighting, and ODOT and the Ottawa County garage will provide landscaping in the spring,” Young said.

New roundabout designed to handle large vehicles

Hoagland said a common concern expressed by local residents is the viability of driving large vehicles through the roundabout, but it was designed to handle any type of traffic.

“The red aprons in the center and on the sides are made to drive up on,” she said. “By design, you should be able to get anything through, even fire trucks from the nearby station.”

Local residents and summer tourists have long dealt with the frustrating intersection, which made left-hand turns difficult. Rozak said the township attempted to have traffic lights installed for several years, but she is thankful a roundabout was constructed instead.

“Once I saw the backup of traffic during construction, I realized that would have been a bad idea,” she said.

Worse than the inconvenience of the intersection was the danger it posed for motorists.

“We’ve been trying to do something at this intersection for at least 30 years. We’ve been trying and trying,” said Danbury Trustee Dave Hirt. “I know kids who have had serious crashes here. This should reduce serious crashes.”

Studies have shown that roundabouts significantly reduce the likelihood of serious or deadly intersection crashes by reducing vehicle speeds.

Safety at the intersection has become more urgent as the Lakeside-Marblehead population has continued to expand.

“We are growing so quickly, and all this can do is keep us safe,” Rozak said.

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty atsheritrusty4@gmail.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of November 21

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 21. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County that would impact traffic.
HURON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Sheetz $1.99 gas: Will it damage your car?

A report on the latest gas prices in the central Ohio area can be watched in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A regional gas station has lowered its prices significantly for Thanksgiving week, but not all cars are eligible to take part. Sheetz announced it is lowering unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 […]
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Toledo Municipal Court closed Monday due to water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to a water main break, all Toledo Municipal Court cases scheduled to appear Monday will be rescheduled. Administrators posted the announcement to their Facebook page around 6 a.m. The court will reopen Tuesday for normal business hours, which are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. According...
TOLEDO, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Ohio woman killed in head-on crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio woman was killed and three others were injured Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Erie Township. Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo, Ohio was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening, Nov. 19 when another vehicle that was attempting to pass a car in front of it had entered oncoming traffic and collided with her vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
TOLEDO, OH
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of six amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
wlen.com

Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
WATERVILLE, OH
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy