Questions that need answers in the wake of the midterm elections

Several questions regarding the surprising midterm elections.

Was the election a repudiation of toxic tribalism, extremism and election denial, and a demand for bipartisanship to better address the problems of Pennsylvania and the nation? Will elected officials finally realize that moderates and independents are the true base constituency, not the vocal cohorts at the extreme ends of the political spectrum?

Have the voters demanded that elected officials govern instead of gridlock and obstruct? Did the electorate pick sanity over chaos? And most importantly, have we finally realized that perhaps a candidate’s qualifications and character may matter more than their party affiliation? But, will we forget and once again be seduced by the lies, the scapegoating, the narcissistic personality cult, the imagined grievances, the revisionist history and all the other sewage of 2016–2020 and beyond?

Will the Republican Party finally move away from Trumpism or will it acquiesce like it did post January 6th? Will the party splinter into MAGA and the GOP of our fathers?

Will Democrats rise to the moment to which they have been entrusted? Will the progressive versus moderate self-interests and squabbles of old derail this moment of promise?

Will Dr. Oz slink back to New Jersey, merely adding his Bryn Athyn estate to his residential inventory? Or will he establish true Pennsylvania residency, work to create real Pennsylvania bona fides, try to diminish the taint of Trump and the old Hollywood elitist image, and run against Senator Casey in 2024?

Will John Fetterman be able to work and play well with others in Washington and be able to take a more moderate stance when necessary in order to be more effective? Will Josh Shapiro commit to a full four-year term?

Will Brian Fitzpatrick become the Joe Manchin of the House of Representatives? How will he vote on the revenge impeachment of Biden and possibly other administration officials; given that he refused to impeach Trump post Jan 6th — theorizing that a Senate conviction was unlikely and divisive? Will he be truly independent on all matters and not falter on the tough issues like when he failed to vote to impeach Trump? Given that he branded the January 6th commission as a partisan process, how will he respond to spurious investigations on Hunter Biden, Dr. Fauci, the Department of Justice and others, already discussed by Republicans? Will he vigorously defend investigations of Trump and January 6th by the FBI and Department of Justice when they develop credible evidence of criminal behavior — which he should be able to recognize? Will he be a strong voice of reason and moderation in opposition to the extremism of the Freedom Caucus?

Raymond J Gump lives in Upper Southampton.