ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Elon Musk’s Twitter Shuts Staff Out Of Offices Until Monday

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Letj_0jFUR00300

The crisis at Twitter has amplified as the social media giant told staff they are locked out of its offices until Monday.

A message seen by various news outlets noted Twitter’s offices were closed, effective immediately. No reason behind the move was given, but the office will reopen next week.

Related Story

Rebellious Twitter Employees And Users Post Farewell Messages As Elon Musk's Resignation Deadline Arrives

Related Story

Peter Bart: Upcoming Spielberg, Mendes & Gray Movies Could Teach Newly Troubled Tech Titans Some Old Tricks

Related Story

"I'm Alive!" Preaches An Excited Jimmy Fallon In Response To Twitter Death Hoax

The message instructed staff to refrain from “discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere,” but dozens of staff have been on Twitter announcing their resignations during the past two days.

New owner Elon Musk had given staff an ultimatum to sign up for “extremely hardcore… long, hard hours” or leave the business. Those who refused would get three months’ severance pay and face a lock out from their former employer.

The hashtags #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter are still trending this morning on the platform following the expiry of Musk’s deadline. Musk has taken to the platform to claim: “The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried,” but the signs of a mass exodus are leading many to claim Twitter’s very existence is now threatened.

Many are using the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked and leaving images of their work desks as they announce their resignations online.

Musk had already made half of Twitter’s workforce, around 3,700 staff, redundant following his acrimonious $44BN takeover of the social media platform. The BBC quoted an unnamed source at Twitter who speculated the company would likely have “less than 2,000 people left.” The company had around 7,500 staff when Musk took over.

Musk seems barely bothered by the commotion. Earlier today, he posted two memes making light of the situation, including this one.

He also tweeted that Twitter has “just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage” and another saying: “Let that sink in.”

Twitter couldn’t be contacted before press time today.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Elon Musk Reinstates Kathy Griffin On Twitter, Misspells Name; Comic Responds In Kind

Who could resist an invitation like this: Twitter owner Elon Musk says comic Kathy Griffin can return to Twitter — but he misspelled her name as “Kathie.” In a tweet today, Musk wrote, “Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.” Lest Griffin feel targeted by the misspelling, right-wing author Peterson actually spells his name Jordan. Griffin, who was suspended for impersonating Musk in satirical posts, responded to the invitation on Instagram. “Dear Eilon,” Griffin responded on Instagram. “You f**ked up, fool. I’m going downstairs to my basement of heads. You’re up. Xxoo, The Beheader” As for Donald Trump’s suspended account, Musk...
Deadline

Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Why It Was Important To Denounce J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Comments

J.K. Rowling has come under fire for her views on the transgender community and she’s been denounced by the Harry Potter stars like Daniel Radcliffe. The actor is now opening up about calling out the author and why it was important for him to make a public statement about her hateful comments. “The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” Radcliffe told IndieWire...
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates

Valerie Bertinelli had fans applauding as she changed her name on Twitter to “Elon Musk” in a subtle protest against his new subscription-based verification on the platform. In what some called a “master class in trolling,” the famous sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 pay-for-a-blue-check plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s midterms… all while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who purchased the app in October, said earlier this year that he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Deadline

Deadline

141K+
Followers
39K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy