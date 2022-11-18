ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudbury, MA

Sudbury board has chosen a town manager. Two negotiation sessions are planned

By Lillian Eden, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago

SUDBURY — The Select Board has made its choice for a new town manager — but members may have to wait awhile before he comes aboard.

The board on Tuesday night voted 4-1, with Dan Carty in opposition, to move forward with negotiations with Andrew Sheehan, currently town administrator in Middleton. He beat out two other finalists, Maynard Town Administrator Gregory Johnson and Southbridge Town Manager Michael McCall.

But due to a clause in his Middleton contract, Sheehan must give his current employer 60 days notice before leaving. So even if negotiations in Sudbury are quickly successful, the earliest he would start is late January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxI7h_0jFUQbUC00

Sheehan couldn't be reached for comment. He would replace Henry L. Hayes, who voluntarily resigned in June after a lackluster performance evaluation.

Ahead of Tuesday's vote, Select Board Chair Charlie Russo said all candidates were currently serving similar roles in other municipalities and that this decision is “one of the most important decisions that a select board can make… we can all be confident that any of them could probably step into the role and immediately make a positive impact.”

'Voluntarily resignation': Former Town Manager Hayes will get six monthly payments of $15,000 each

Russo and Select Board Vice Chair Janie Dretler will be on the subcommittee responsible for negotiating a contract with Sheehan. They will be joined by town counsel and Community Paradigm Associates, the Plymouth-based municipal consulting firm that assisted in the search.

The negotiations subcommittee will meet in executive session today and again on Tuesday for contract negotiations. Those meetings are not open to the public.

Earlier: Three finalists named for Sudbury town manager job

Residents had an opportunity to meet and interview the three finalists during a forum last Saturday. Select Board member Jennifer Roberts said that meeting was very productive ahead of Tuesday night's vote.

Sheehan, who holds master's (education) and bachelor's (history) degrees from UMass Lowell, currently has a three-year contract with Middleton that ends next June 30. In order to voluntarily terminate his position, according to the contract, he must give his employers at least 60 days written notice.

Assistant Town Manager Maryanne Bilodeau has served as interim town manager since Hayes' departure. He had nine months remaining on his contract.

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

