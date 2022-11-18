Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Photos: Thousands of pounds of food donated during Hackettstown Rotary Club’s food drive to benefit Norwescap Food Bank
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) -The Hackettstown Rotary Club’s Annual Holiday Food Drive to benefit the NORWESCAP Food Bank was a huge success on Saturday, collecting over 1,800 pounds of food – including 87 turkeys and hams – and raised nearly $3,000 in donations. Rotarians were stationed...
pikecountycourier.com
Food Pantry provides Thanksgiving dinners for record number of families
Holidays can be a difficult time for families on limited incomes. Expectations are high and today’s increasing food prices magnify the problem of putting traditional family meals on the table. The Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County was there to help again on the way to Thanksgiving. Last Friday,...
1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ
WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
warwickadvertiser.com
Food trucks and Christmas trees coming for Warwick Food Truck Festival
The Warwick Food Truck Festival will bring Trucks N Trees to its new location, Warwick Valley Middle School, for its 6th annual winter event on Saturday, December 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, hosted by Warwick nonprofit...
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown to hold online surplus auction
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be holding an online auction sale of surplus property. The online auction will begin Monday, November 21, 2022 and end on Friday, December 2, 2022. To view the online auction, visit www.municibid.com and all bidders must preregister with Municibid. All surplus property...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office participates in Table of Hope’s Thanksgiving giveaway
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Several members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Friday joined Table of Hope to distribute frozen turkeys and food boxes at the County College of Morris in Randolph Township. The giveaway serves the Morris County community for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. In...
chestertownship.org
Residents asked to Remove Hazardous Dead Ash Trees
Chester residents - please walk the edge of your property and check for dead ash trees. Dead trees that pose a danger to falling on roads and power lines, or to yours or your neighbor's property, need to be taken down as soon as possible. The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB)...
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
advertisernewsnorth.com
Sussex Borough hit with high SCMUA rates
Sussex Borough residents could face another increase in their water and sewer bills as the Sussex County Municipal Utilities leveled the borough with an 8.7 increase in its bills, Mayor Edward Meyer reported on Nov. 15. Meyer said the increase comes out to between $79,000 and $80,000 dollars. Council President...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Code Blue’ Weather Emergency In Effect For Madison
MADISON, NJ — A Code Blue Weather Emergency is in effect for Madison Borough through Thursday night, county officials announced. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are anticipated to drop into the mid 20s until Wednesday night. In Morris County, a code blue declaration is issued when dangerously...
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Fairgrounds for sale; potential buyer wants to build 900,000SF distribution center
TOWN OF WALLKILL – The owners of the 100 acres of land upon which the Orange County Fairgrounds and Speedway are situated want sell the property to a developer that would construct a 900,000 square foot warehouse and distribution center there. The property owners, the Orange County Agricultural Society...
SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
NYC warns residents to stay indoors this weekend amid ‘Code Blue’
A Code Blue is in effect, which allows anyone who needs a warm place to seek safety in the city’s shelters.
Positively New Jersey: The mysterious history of the egg vending machine
Sitting in the back of the Warren Township Public Works yard is a rotting decrepit shack-like structure that tells a unique story about New Jersey and even America.
bestofnj.com
Jersey Gyros Takes Authentic Greek Food to Lodi
After losing his job at a New York City restaurant in early 2020, Michael Tolos had an idea. “I always had this vision in the back of my head of opening my own restaurant,” he says. Taking to heart his mantra that “Sometimes, to be comfortable, you must be uncomfortable,” he opened Jersey Gyros in Lodi.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our Backyard
The most dangerous intersection in Morristown/Morris Township, based on fatal accident statistics.Morristown Minute. Rising rates of fatal accidents, a flurry of proposed construction updates, and a national register of historic places preventing development.
N.J. blaze destroys 7 celebrity trailers for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in Hudson County used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
100-year-old Lafayette home will be dedicated a Black cultural center this weekend
Lafayette College’s historic William Marsh Mischler house will officially begin its second life as a cultural center following a rededication ceremony happening Saturday. The historic house will become the new Portlock Black Cultural Center. It’s named for David A. Portlock, a former Lafayette assistant dean of academics who played a pivotal role in creating more inclusivity-driven organizations at the college.
