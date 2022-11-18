ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

pikecountycourier.com

Food Pantry provides Thanksgiving dinners for record number of families

Holidays can be a difficult time for families on limited incomes. Expectations are high and today’s increasing food prices magnify the problem of putting traditional family meals on the table. The Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County was there to help again on the way to Thanksgiving. Last Friday,...
MILFORD, PA
CBS New York

1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
warwickadvertiser.com

Food trucks and Christmas trees coming for Warwick Food Truck Festival

The Warwick Food Truck Festival will bring Trucks N Trees to its new location, Warwick Valley Middle School, for its 6th annual winter event on Saturday, December 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, hosted by Warwick nonprofit...
WARWICK, NY
wrnjradio.com

Hackettstown to hold online surplus auction

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be holding an online auction sale of surplus property. The online auction will begin Monday, November 21, 2022 and end on Friday, December 2, 2022. To view the online auction, visit www.municibid.com and all bidders must preregister with Municibid. All surplus property...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
chestertownship.org

Residents asked to Remove Hazardous Dead Ash Trees

Chester residents - please walk the edge of your property and check for dead ash trees. Dead trees that pose a danger to falling on roads and power lines, or to yours or your neighbor's property, need to be taken down as soon as possible. The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB)...
CHESTER, NJ
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEW HOPE, PA
advertisernewsnorth.com

Sussex Borough hit with high SCMUA rates

Sussex Borough residents could face another increase in their water and sewer bills as the Sussex County Municipal Utilities leveled the borough with an 8.7 increase in its bills, Mayor Edward Meyer reported on Nov. 15. Meyer said the increase comes out to between $79,000 and $80,000 dollars. Council President...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

‘Code Blue’ Weather Emergency In Effect For Madison

MADISON, NJ — A Code Blue Weather Emergency is in effect for Madison Borough through Thursday night, county officials announced. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are anticipated to drop into the mid 20s until Wednesday night. In Morris County, a code blue declaration is issued when dangerously...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
PIX11

SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
bestofnj.com

Jersey Gyros Takes Authentic Greek Food to Lodi

After losing his job at a New York City restaurant in early 2020, Michael Tolos had an idea. “I always had this vision in the back of my head of opening my own restaurant,” he says. Taking to heart his mantra that “Sometimes, to be comfortable, you must be uncomfortable,” he opened Jersey Gyros in Lodi.
LODI, NJ
94.5 PST

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

100-year-old Lafayette home will be dedicated a Black cultural center this weekend

Lafayette College’s historic William Marsh Mischler house will officially begin its second life as a cultural center following a rededication ceremony happening Saturday. The historic house will become the new Portlock Black Cultural Center. It’s named for David A. Portlock, a former Lafayette assistant dean of academics who played a pivotal role in creating more inclusivity-driven organizations at the college.
EASTON, PA

