Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes at the Meme forefront – Can Utility Token Oryen compete with the popular competition?
Many cryptocurrency investors are looking for a profitable and safe investment opportunity. Unfortunately, only a few projects consistently showed these attributes throughout the year, which resulted in a decline in crypto activity. Due to falling prices, investors have also been staying away from the markets. However, a new staking platform called Oryen burst onto the scene, offering a static APY of 90%.
This Crypto Venture Capital Loses Almost $1B On FTX, When Will This FTX Fiasco End?
The collapse of the FTX crypto exchange is one of the biggest shocks to hit the industry. The impact of the fall is spreading to different crypto assets and several investors on the exchange. The crypto market has been experiencing massive downward performance as prices of assets kept declining. Hence,...
Crypto International (CRI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto International (CRI) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a Human Resource startup company based on blockchain,...
Ethereum Founder Buterin Says ‘Something Important Is About To Happen’ In Cryptic Tweet
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has published a cryptic tweet, which at first glance could cause further uncertainty in the crypto community. Referring to rumors of a possible bankruptcy of Genesis Trading and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG), Buterin wrote that “I’m hearing through the grapevine that something important is about to happen.”
Crypto Exchanges Record Massive Outflow Of Bitcoin, What Does This Indicate?
The growth of Bitcoin and crypto exchanges over the years reflects the industry’s evolution. Exchanges have been the most critical businesses supporting the blockchain and crypto protocols. In addition, the exchanges, led by the top figures in the industry, house most of the iconic brands in the crypto ecosystem.
How Institutions Are Investing in Bitcoin
Large corporations and financial institutions have considered the crypto ecosystem risky. Some have typically viewed it with skepticism. But since 2020, these institutions have changed their perception and now see it as a digital asset. That’s because the Covid-19 pandemic caused global lockdowns and affected businesses significantly. Governments had to put economic stimulus measures and reduce interest rates to almost zero. People always choose to invest Bitcoin with a reliable trading platform like Immediate Edge.
FTX Crash an Expensive and Educational Moment for Crypto. What’s next for Binance and Big Eyes Coin?
Last week the centralised crypto exchange FTX (FTT) imploded. When the smoke cleared, the remnants of the crypto market were a sight for sore eyes. Investors were in bits trying to decide where this left the rest of the crypto world. Since the collapse of FTX, questions have zoomed back...
What Does FTX’s Debacle Mean For Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin Future And Crypto In General?
Another day, another crypto prodigy burns like Icarus, dragging its project subsequently with billions of investors’ money locked along with the rest of the industry into the abyss. SBF, or Sam-Banked Fried, was many things, but he did not fly too close to the sun, no sir. What he...
FTX Hacker Mobilizes Ethereum Again, Lock And Loaded For The Dump?
Massive selling pressure from the crypto exchange FTX hacker hit Ethereum; the bad actor has been dumping the cryptocurrency during the weekend. This “dumping,” selling an asset in the market, is creating panic in the crypto market. The hacker stole over 200,000 from the trading venue. As of...
Why Developing Nations Are Adopting Bitcoin as a Legal Tender
The World Bank’s report indicates an increased number of individuals living in abject poverty over the last three years. That means more people live on not more than $1.90 per day. The Covid-19 pandemic has particularly escalated poverty levels in most developing countries. Other factors include climate change, global conflict, and unchecked inflation. In addition, before you trade Bitcoins make sure to invest in having a reliable trading platform such as bitcoin profit.
With The Promotion Of Its User’s Health And The Added Incentives, Runfy Is Making 100x Gain Over Both Avalanche And Fantom
The aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic changed the human landscape. People had to remain inside and engage in indoor activities. This has caused a decline in general health and poor fitness levels. Runfy (RUNF), a brand-new digital currency, was inspired by this and has taken it upon itself to give a workable answer. With intelligent technology, Runfy has developed a fitness-to-earn system that rewards users with its native coin, RUNF.
How Bitcoin Can Aid Growth in Developing Economies
Many developing countries have undoubtedly had their fair share of economic struggles. Some of these nations have unstable and unreliable fiat currencies. Consequently, they are embracing Bitcoin to see whether the cryptocurrency can boost their economic growth. Examples of countries that have legalized Bitcoin as a legal tender include El Salvador and the Central African Republic. Even Honduras, one of Central America’s fastest growing and robust economies, has embraced Bitcoin. If you are finding a profitable cryptocurrency, make sure you start trading Bitcoin through Bitcoin Loophole.
Toncoin (TON) Continues To Mark Higher Gains, Big Move Coming?
Toncoin has defied the entire crypto market sentiment as its value continues to trend higher. As per CoinMarketCap data, the native token of the TON blockchain has kept over 20% gain in the last seven days. The token has experienced extreme volatility in the last 24 hours, though. And it’s not just on the last day alone.
CryptoARC (ARC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CryptoARC (ARC) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a mobile TCG (Trading Card Game) featuring Play-to-Earn (P2E),...
New Era in Crypto Mining with Bitmanu Miners
Crypto mining industry has received a shot in the arm since the recent launch of BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners from Bitmanu. Unlike in the past, individuals investing in crypto mining now have an opportunity to earn 100% return on investment within a month. Making things even more exciting, newbies can also be part of the fun.
How Digital Yuan Could Affect International Trade
Digital currencies are becoming more popular each day. The number of digital currencies has increased significantly. The adoption and usage of these digital currencies have also seen massive growth. The growth and threat of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have pressured governments to introduce their versions of digital currencies, popularly known as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). If you are interested in investing in Digital Yuan, you may start trading with Yuan Pay Group, a reliable trading platform.
Crypto Exchange BIT Rolls Out $1M Prize Pool For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Sports remain one of the areas that have captured the interest of crypto enthusiasts. In recent years, crypto-related companies have expanded their presence in sporting activities. This served as one of the approaches to gaining more investors from sports fans. With the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,...
Bitcoin Trading and its Potential Benefits
The boom in Bitcoin’s popularity has attracted many people to cryptocurrency trading. This cryptocurrency is a payment network and a tradable commodity that emerged after the 2008/2009 economic crisis. Initially, many people didn’t know much about Bitcoin. Some experts dismissed it as a passing cloud. However, its popularity and value have increased significantly, attracting investors and traders. Start your trading journey by using a reputable trading platform like the BitcoinPrime.
XT.COM Lists GGCM in Its MAIN+Defi Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of GGCM on its platform in the Main Zone. Both GGCM/BUSD and GGCM/BNB trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-11-21 07:00 (UTC). About GGCM. GGCM is a TRC-20 token on the TRON Chain...
Polygon Faces Decision Time As Price Sits On Key Support; Will $0.7 Hold Sell-off?
MATIC’s price lost its demand zone as the price struggled to hold above $0.7. MATIC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. MATIC’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $0.7, with...
