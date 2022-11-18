Read full article on original website
Coroner's office to keep searching for family of elderly couple killed in East Huntingdon fire
Smoke still rose Sunday from the burned remains of a home that sits on about 13 acres of farmland in East Huntingdon, two days after an elderly couple was killed in a fire there. Members of the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office have been working with state troopers and sheriff’s deputies...
Single-vehicle crash on I-279 leaves one man dead
A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 279 in the Franklin Park area resulted in the death of a man. The 34-year-old man’s car left the road and ran into a utility pole before rolling multiple times at around 1 a.m.
Police investigating vandalism of Christmas display
NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - There is a Grinch on the loose in North Sewickley Township. Early on Saturday morning, someone snuck into the yard of this house along Mercer Road and cut the electric cords running to several light installations in this massive Christmas display.This is not an ordinary holiday setup. This display is put together every year by the Santillo family and is known throughout Beaver County. This illuminating array of lights and figures not only helps people get into the holiday spirit but also helps raise money for the Women's Shelter of Beaver County.The question is, what...
Coroner seeks information on couple killed in East Huntingdon house fire
Two people were killed in an East Huntingdon house fire Friday night, the Westmoreland County coroner said. The fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. in a home on Espey Run Road. Coroner Tim Carson confirmed authorities are trying to find family members of Ernest Elmer Wright Sr., 87, and Nancy Wright (Hoover), 83, for next of kin notification.
Man killed in crash on I-279 identified
FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash on Interstate 279. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on the interstate in Franklin Park at mile marker 12.8 at 12:53 a.m. Police said the driver, later identified by the Medical Examiner’s office as 34-year-old...
wtae.com
Fatal crash shuts down part of the Parkway North
FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — One person is dead after a serious crash shut down part of the Parkway North Sunday morning, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner. Derwin Raheem Milligan, 34, of Wexford has died following the crash in the northbound lanes where Parkway North merges with Interstate 79 in Franklin Park.
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: PSP searching for missing woman
UPDATE: The 59-year old woman has been located safely. EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused. Police were looking for a 59-year-old woman. She was last...
Westmoreland County Prison guards injured, inmate from Irwin charged
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison was arraigned Monday on aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges after authorities said he injured three guards, according to court papers. Carl A. Jones, 33, of Irwin, is accused in the Oct. 31 incident at the Hempfield jail. Westmoreland County detectives...
Police: Clairton man sold drugs while working at Cricket Wireless in Rostraver
A Clairton man is in the Westmoreland County Prison after police said he was selling drugs during his work hours at a Rostraver store. Melvin T. Payne, 42, was jailed Thursday on $250,000 bail after police reported making two drug purchases through a confidential informant this month. He is facing...
Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’
A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
wtae.com
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
WJAC TV
PSP: Maryland man killed in two-vehicle crash in Bedford Co. during Tuesday's snowstorm
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a 70-year-old Maryland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash during Tuesday's snowstorm. Troopers say the man was traveling southbound along Route 96, otherwise known as Hyndman Road, in Londonderry Township when he lost control due to the snow on the roadway.
wtae.com
Law requiring drivers to remove snow and ice from vehicles goes into effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A law requiring Pennsylvania drivers to remove snow and ice from their vehicles is now in effect. The law is called Christine's Law in memory of Christine Lambert. She was killed in 2005 when a large piece of ice broke free from a passing car and crashed through her windshield.
WATCH: Harmony ambulance forced off I-79 during snow squall
HARMONY TOWNSHIP — Video shared by Harmony EMS shows an ambulance being forced off I-79 during Friday’s snow squall. Harmony EMS asked drivers to pay attention to the roads during winter weather events. A driver appears to swerve into the left passing lane as the ambulance was responding to reports of a five-car accident.
Pennsylvania crews prepare for heavy snow in northern portion of the state
BUTLER COUNTY — PennDOT crews were working around the area to keep the roads safe during Friday’s snow squalls. The snow that fell in the Pittsburgh area was only a fraction of a much bigger storm hitting Buffalo and Northern Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians in the north could receive several...
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Pennsylvania drug bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
‘I’m going to kill you’: Pa. man accused of sending threatening text messages to woman
According to 6WJAC, authorities with the Conemaugh Township Police Department said a Westmoreland County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of threatening to kill a woman via text message. It all happened on Nov. 10, when, according to the news outlet, police said officers were contacted by the...
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
Sheetz drops price of gas to $1.99 over Thanksgiving, but there’s a catch
(WTAJ) — Sheetz is once again lowering gas prices for drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday, but it’s not a typical grade of gasoline all vehicles use. The restaurant and convenience store chain will offer Unleaded 88 gasoline, otherwise known as E15, at $1.99 a gallon at available locations from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. […]
North Huntingdon man pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering from West Virginia business
A North Huntingdon man pleaded guilty this month in West Virginia federal court to stealing $3.5 million from a construction company he managed. A court date has not been set for Michael D. Allen, 60, to be sentenced on wire fraud and money laundering charges. Information filed Oct. 3 in...
