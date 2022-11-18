Read full article on original website
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Wild Photos as New York Snowfall Tops 6 Feet Amid 'Zero Visibility' Storm
Buffalo broke its record for the most snow in a single day with 16.1 inches falling on Saturday.
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way. The storm’s severity varied widely due to...
Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling
A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend.
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents died while removing snow during a major storm. A state of emergency has been declared in multiple counties as the National Weather Service warns that road conditions are dangerous.
Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2022
A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station).
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
WGRZ TV
Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
Can Washington Be Buried with Lake Effect Snow Like New York?
Washington State might get some more snow next Tuesday, but nothing compared to the crazy amount of snow they are getting right now in New York. Is it possible for Washington to suffer a lake effect snowstorm like New York is going through this weekend?. How Much Snow is Forecast...
‘Our plows are getting stuck’: Areas of Buffalo get over 4 feet of snow in deadly storm
Two men died due to cardiac events connected to snow shoveling and snow blowing, officials said
norwoodnews.org
NWS: Freeze Warning in effect until Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning on Sunday, Nov. 20, which went into effect at around 3 p.m. and will remain in place until Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. “Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees are expected in Manhattan, The Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens and Southern Nassau Counties, Hudson County and New Jersey.
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
fox29.com
NY declares state of emergency in 11 counties as massive snowstorm hits
NEW YORK - New York declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday. The National Weather Service received reports early Friday of more than a foot of snow along the eastern...
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
Below-freezing temperatures expected Sunday night: ‘Code Blue’ in effect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Biting, below-freezing temperatures are expected to settle across Staten Island Sunday night, and city officials have issued a “Code Blue” weather emergency enabling shelter to be available system-wide for homeless individuals. The city’s Department of Homeless Services (NYCDCHS) puts the alert into effect...
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Our fellow New Yorkers to the west of the Hudson Valley are in the middle of a crazy and intense snow storm. Here are some shocking videos and pictures that show just what they are dealing with. It was unusually warm in the Hudson Valley about a week ago. We're...
WGRZ TV
Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
