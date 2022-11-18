ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

PIX11

NYU doctor addresses ‘Tripledemic’ concerns amid holiday season

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some doctors across the U.S. are growing increasingly more concerned about three viral threats this winter season. There’s COVID, there’s the flu, and now R.S.V., a common respiratory virus that is most prevalent in young children.  PIX11 spoke with NYU Langone pediatrician, Dr. Sara Siddiqui, on how families can keep their […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Kids with RSV, other illnesses keep flooding hospitals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. - Ask just about anyone and they'll likely know of a child, maybe even their own, who has been sick recently. "We used to wear masks and no one got sick," said one woman. "It's not just COVID. It's all the other illnesses." Illnesses including RSV, entero- or...
PLAINVIEW, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Staten Island subscriber families pose for free professional holiday portraits at Snug Harbor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Advance/SILive.com gave back to loyal subscribers this holiday season with free professional portraits. After being randomly selected, several families gathered this past Saturday inside the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden for their close-ups. Each beautiful family posed for our...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Shore News Network

Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The New York City Police Department has confirmed two teenagers were shot Saturday night in the area of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The shooting was reported at around 6:15 pm. The victims were identified only as a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old male. Both were transported to Richmond University Medical Center and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made at this time. The post Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

We Googled a gaggle of Staten Island turkeys. Here’s what we found out. | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — From the Hills of Dongan to the Silver Lake tennis courts and street corners in between, wild turkeys took over this week. Tone deaf to the holiday which is upon us, they are oddly confident. But on Staten Island, every day is Turkey Day, thanks be to our natural food supply and the humans who illegally feed them.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
nynmedia.com

Immigrant households disproportionately rent-burdened: Report

In recent months, New Yorkers have focused their attention on a surge of migrants to the city, many of them asylum-seekers from the Caribbean or South America, who have pushed an already near-capacity shelter system to its limits. But now, a major nonprofit has mined and packaged data showing that the city's pre-existing immigrant population was hard-hit by the city's housing crunch well before the current wave of newcomers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
