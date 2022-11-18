Read full article on original website
NYU doctor addresses ‘Tripledemic’ concerns amid holiday season
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some doctors across the U.S. are growing increasingly more concerned about three viral threats this winter season. There’s COVID, there’s the flu, and now R.S.V., a common respiratory virus that is most prevalent in young children. PIX11 spoke with NYU Langone pediatrician, Dr. Sara Siddiqui, on how families can keep their […]
fox5ny.com
Kids with RSV, other illnesses keep flooding hospitals
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. - Ask just about anyone and they'll likely know of a child, maybe even their own, who has been sick recently. "We used to wear masks and no one got sick," said one woman. "It's not just COVID. It's all the other illnesses." Illnesses including RSV, entero- or...
Flu quickly spreading across U.S., says CDC; New York City at ‘very high’ activity level
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Influenza activity is being tracked at elevated levels across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week, raising concerns Thanksgiving travel could exacerbate the spread of respiratory illnesses. The flu has caused an estimated more than 4.4 million cases,...
Dangerous animal sedative xylazine has been found in NYC drug samples, Health Dept. confirms
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The animal sedative xylazine, which federal officials say has been found in the illicit drug supply and is causing overdoses, has been detected in New York City drug samples, the city Health Department told the Advance/SILive.com. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently...
Watch: Staten Island subscriber families pose for free professional holiday portraits at Snug Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Advance/SILive.com gave back to loyal subscribers this holiday season with free professional portraits. After being randomly selected, several families gathered this past Saturday inside the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden for their close-ups. Each beautiful family posed for our...
Cops Care for Kids’ 3rd annual toy drive is underway on Staten Island; here’s how to donate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s 121st, 122nd and 123rd precincts are accepting donations as police officials come together to spread the holiday spirit among Staten Island’s most precious citizens — the children. The precincts are asking for public assistance in donating to the Cops Care...
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
COJO, NYPD, Assemblyman Cusick to give away free turkeys on Staten Island Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Council of Jewish Organizations (COJO) of Staten Island will be giving away turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving on Tuesday, in partnership with the NYPD’s 121st Precinct. The free event is sponsored by Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island). The turkeys will be given on a first...
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
NYPD boosts police presence outside of Staten Island Jewish sites following NYC hate crime threat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has increased its police presence in Jewish communities on Staten Island, following a hate crime threat over the weekend that resulted in the arrests of two people. Two individuals were arrested at Penn Station on Saturday in connection with the alleged threat...
STABBING AT QUEENS MCDONALD'S: Boy, 15, hospitalized, 2 teen suspects flee
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed at a Queens McDonald’s on Monday afternoon and are searching for two suspects who fled the scene, police said.
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
MOTHER & SON STRUCK BY CAR IN QUEENS: Driver, 21, hits woman and boy, 8
A 21-year-old male driver was making a left turn when he struck the 34-year-old woman and her son at 14th Avenue and College Point Boulevard in College Point.
Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, NY – The New York City Police Department has confirmed two teenagers were shot Saturday night in the area of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The shooting was reported at around 6:15 pm. The victims were identified only as a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old male. Both were transported to Richmond University Medical Center and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made at this time. The post Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
As a multi-story Dongan Hills home burned, a retired firefighter came to the rescue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The sweltering flames of an intense inferno jolted a Donagan Hills neighborhood wide awake, including a retired firefighter, and prompted a large FDNY emergency response early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., as a fire raged at a multi-story home at 102 Raritan Ave., James Besignano’s...
In wake of Colorado LGBTQ shooting, local leaders lament loss, call for gun control law changes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two days after an armed gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, killing five people and injuring 17 others, Staten Island leaders rallied on the steps of Borough Hall and called for the strengthening of gun control measures aimed at lowering the chances of mass shootings.
Water main break delays subway train to Staten Island Ferry: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A water main break in lower Manhattan prompted delays and service changes of multiple subway trains Sunday, including the No. 1 line heading to the South Ferry station, the New York Post reported. The MTA told the outlet a water main break was noticed at...
We Googled a gaggle of Staten Island turkeys. Here’s what we found out. | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — From the Hills of Dongan to the Silver Lake tennis courts and street corners in between, wild turkeys took over this week. Tone deaf to the holiday which is upon us, they are oddly confident. But on Staten Island, every day is Turkey Day, thanks be to our natural food supply and the humans who illegally feed them.
nynmedia.com
Immigrant households disproportionately rent-burdened: Report
In recent months, New Yorkers have focused their attention on a surge of migrants to the city, many of them asylum-seekers from the Caribbean or South America, who have pushed an already near-capacity shelter system to its limits. But now, a major nonprofit has mined and packaged data showing that the city's pre-existing immigrant population was hard-hit by the city's housing crunch well before the current wave of newcomers.
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
