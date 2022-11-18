ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

JFK captures first football playoff win in school history with 30-0 win over Hannan

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The John F. Kennedy High School (JFK) football team produced a 30-0 shutout on Hannan High School Thursday night at Pan American Stadium in the regional round of the Division II select high school football playoffs.

It was the first football playoff win in JFK school history.

No. 23 Southeastern secures third SLC Title with 40-17 Victory at Nicholls

You can catch all the highlights and postgame interviews on Friday Night Football at 11 p.m. on NOLA38 and again at midnight on WGNO ABC-TV!

