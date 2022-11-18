ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather tracker: Great Lakes region of US hit by lake-effect snow

By James Parrish (Metdesk)
The Guardian
Heavy accumulation of snow in Buffalo after a major lake-effect snowstorm paralysed the city.

A major lake-effect snow event has hit the Great Lakes region of the US, causing intense and paralysing snowfall. It started on Wednesday evening, and will probably carry on until the end of the weekend with the worst-affected places being Buffalo City on the eastern edges of Lake Erie, and areas around Watertown on Lake Ontario.

Lake-effect snow occurs when cold air blows across an unfrozen lake that is relatively warm, heating the cold air from below and creating heavy snow showers. These showers often form in narrow quasi-stationary bands causing significant amounts of snow to fall over a small area. This current event is caused by cold air sourced from Canada, blowing cyclonically around low-pressure located above the Great Lakes, becoming a returning south-westerly or westerly flow depending on location.

One region commonly affected by lake-effect events is Buffalo, New York, and its surrounding area. Buffalo is located at the north-east end of Lake Erie, where these narrow trains of heavy snow showers, or even thunderstorms, often reach. Usually these snow showers are quite intense with the heaviest snowfall producing as much as 3-4in (7-10cm) an hour. So far, areas to the south of Buffalo have received 10-12in of snow by midday on Thursday. By the end of the weekend, these areas could see up to 4ft-6ft of snow. Coincidentally this snowfall event is likely to be the biggest since almost exactly eight years ago to the day, where Buffalo received 5ft of snow. Over the whole event, the affects will be more widespread than just the eastern flanks of Lakes Erie and Ontario, with heavy snowfall also being expected on the eastern flank of Lakes Michigan and Huron.

In the UK, the low-pressure system that brought heavy rain and subsequent flooding in the past couple of days has also been responsible for high wind speeds in northern parts of France. As the system propagated to the north-east through the Channel, the strongest winds were recorded at Boulogne-sur-Mer, approximately 35km (21 miles) south-west of Calais, with a maximum gust of 70mph.

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Incredible images of the massive snowstorm in Western New York, Buffalo

Let it snow ... let it snow ... make it stop (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) Buffalo and other areas of Western New York have been hammered a November lake-effect snowstorm. Orchard Park, Elma, and Blasdell were the hardest hit, with all three reaching 4 feet of accumulation by 5 p.m. Friday. Per the Buffalo News: Between Friday afternoon and when the storm ends Monday ... the Buffalo area will get an additional 1 to 2 feet. Here are some of the incredible photos that have captured fthe whiteout...Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)11
A New Hurricane Called Lisa Has Formed

There was a tropical storm called Lisa that was forming in the Atlantic but now Lisa is no longer a tropical storm: it is a hurricane. This morning, the storm was thirty-five miles east-southeast of Belize City. Now, it is moving west at 14 mph and sustaining winds around eighty miles per hour.
First storm of winter season takes aim at Northeast

The first storm of the season is taking aim at the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing a dangerous mix of rain, sleet and snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the storm system.Nov. 16, 2022.
