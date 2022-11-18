ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FTX will sell or restructure global empire, CEO says

FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.
Monday, Nov. 21, 2022: Cramer says you'll want to own these stocks by next year

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their thoughts on how deflation is affecting the market, and the Federal Reserve's reaction. Jim breaks down his bullish outlook on Disney now that former CEO Bob Iger is back running the company. Jim also shares a few names Investing Club members will want to own come 2023, and urges them not to get involved with crypto in wake of the FTX controversy.
What Cramer is watching Monday — Iger back at Disney, Amazon holiday forecast, Domino's EV fleet

(DIS): Bob Chapek out as CEO; former CEO Bob Iger back in the top job. Iger can offer a more realistic view of streaming while opening more theme parks and emphasizing them. Also, Iger can make more cost cuts. MoffetttNathanson upgrades the stock to outperform from market perform (buy from hold). Disney stock soars 9.5% in the premarket. I saw the writing on the wall for Chapek and called for his firing the night the company released a terrible quarter on Nov. 8, which revealed brutal streaming losses. Last week, during November's "Monthly Meeting," I reiterated my call for Chapek to go and said the stock would benefit.
What happened to BlackBerry?

For years, BlackBerry was the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S. After failing to adjust to the rapidly-changing industry and falling to competitors like Apple and Google, the company pivoted to an entirely new direction. Now, it's focused solely on software and cybersecurity — trying to leave the iconic cellphones in the past. CNBC visited BlackBerry's Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Center and interviewed CEO John Chen to see what the company is up to now.
What happens to inflation in 2023?

It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to Earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
Shares of Indonesia's GoTo fall 6% as nine-month loss swells

GoTo accumulated a loss of 20.32 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) between January and September, far more than the 11.58 trillion rupiah loss reported a year ago. For the third quarter, GoTo reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of 3.7 trillion rupiah (about $235 million), about 11% smaller than the 4.2 trillion rupiah adjusted EBITDA loss posted a year ago.
Carvana stock continues its freefall

Is Carvana headed to zero? The stock's freefall continues, as shares are down 97% this year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Grayscale refuses to share proof of reserves due to 'security concerns' as shares trade at a 45% discount to bitcoin

Grayscale, the asset manager running the world's largest bitcoin fund, said in a statement Friday that it won't be sharing its proof of reserves with customers. "Due to security concerns, we do not make such on-chain wallet information and confirmation data publicly available through a cryptographic Proof-of-Reserve, or other advanced cryptographic accounting procedure," Grayscale wrote in a statement.
Why protections for crypto investors are linked to orange groves

The average investor might think cryptocurrency is similar to a stock or bond, which are overseen by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But crypto largely seems to fall in a gray area of the law. It's unclear which federal regulators have primary oversight over the market for consumers, legal experts said.
Treasury yields pull back as investor attention turns to Fed speaker remarks

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday as investors looked to Federal Reserve speaker comments for hints about future interest rate policy and the central bank's view on the state of the U.S. economy. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Fed officials...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth

Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023. That was the sobering forecast issued Tuesday by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In...

