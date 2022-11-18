Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Biden turns 80, making him the 1st octogenarian in the Oval Office
WASHINGTON — If he was watching from the White House, President Joe Biden might have winced last week when Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared in her speech on the House floor that “the hour has come for a new generation to lead.” Fortunately for him, she made sure to then add “the Democratic caucus,” a caveat he no doubt appreciated.
WRAL
COP27 summit agrees to help climate victims. But it does nothing to stop fossil fuels
CNN — The world has failed to reach an agreement to phase out fossil fuels after marathon UN climate talks were "stonewalled" by a number of oil-producing nations. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries at the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt took the historic step of agreeing to set up a "loss and damage" fund meant to help vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters and agreed the globe needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half by 2030.
WRAL
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
CNN — The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation. The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group whose members include Walmart,...
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023. That was the sobering forecast issued Tuesday by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In...
WRAL
Canada sanctions ex-Haiti president and prime ministers
DJERBA, TUNISIA — Canada has expanded its economic sanctions freezing the Canadian assets of Haitian political elites to include former president Michel Martelly and former prime ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly accused the trio this weekend of helping gangs undermine Haiti’s current...
US ranks last among peer nations for COVID-19 mortality: study
American citizens pride themselves for living in a country that most of them believe is superlative — freest, most powerful, most entrepreneurial. Yet despite the spheres where it has high standing, the United States ranks dismally among its peer nations when it comes to deaths from COVID-19. "Dismal" might not be a strong enough adjective, actually: the U.S. ranked dead last among its peer nations, with the most deaths per capita.
WRAL
Japan nuclear watchdog considering extending reactor life
TOKYO — Japanese nuclear regulators are considering revising a safety evaluation system to allow aging reactors to operate beyond the current 60-year limit, but the move is aimed at preventing safety lapses and is not motivated by government efforts to increase use of nuclear power, an official said Monday.
WRAL
Greek economic growth seen lower in 2023 amid energy woes
ATHENS, GREECE — Greece’s economy is projected to grow by 1.8% next year, according to the country’s 2023 budget, slightly lower than the figures predicted last month as higher energy costs and inflation take a toll. The final 2023 budget submitted to parliament on Monday is the...
WRAL
Carrier CEO: It's getting easier to recruit, but the war for talent is not over
CNN — Carrier CEO David Gitlin has noticed a shift in the jobs market in recent months as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on the economy and recession fears mount. "It's become easier to recruit and retain talent than a year ago," Gitlin told CNN on Friday by phone after meeting with President Joe Biden and other business leaders at the White House.
WRAL
Recession fears receded this earnings season
CNN — Investors appear to have traded in their fleece vests for crystal balls — everyone on Wall Street seems to have a recession prediction. But lately, shouts of recession have become a bit quieter, and a growing group of economists say that any downturn will likely be mild.
WRAL
Fact check: Did Iran sentence 15,000 protesters to death?
Stunning news out of Iran grabbed the attention of numerous celebrities and Canada’s prime minister. The only problem: it was wrong. "Iran sentences 15,000 protesters to death — as a ‘hard lesson’ for all rebels," read an Instagram post that showed a photo of a woman holding an Iranian flag.
WRAL
UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
WRAL
Taiwan's TSMC to bring its most advanced chip manufacturing to Arizona
CNN — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plans to bring its most advanced technology to Arizona, the founder of the chip giant said Monday. TSMC's plans come as tensions between Washington and Beijing are rising over chips, with President Joe Biden imposing a sweeping set of controls on the sale of advanced chips and chip-making equipment to Chinese firms.
MPs allowed to spend thousands on Christmas parties paid for by taxpayer
MPs have been told for the first time that they can charge the cost of Christmas staff parties to taxpayers.The cost of food, drink and festive decorations can all be claimed, new guidance from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) states.But the move – which allows MPs to claim potentially thousands of pounds in party costs – sparked a backlash among MPs, who described it as “bonkers” and “irresponsible”.Ipsa issued the new guidance in response to frequently-asked questions about how MPs and their staff can celebrate during the festive season.The watchdog confirmed that “MPs can claim the costs of...
WRAL
IAEA warns whoever was behind 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is 'playing with fire'
CNN — Powerful explosions rocked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine this weekend, renewing concerns that fighting so close to the facility could cause a nuclear accident. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that whoever was responsible for the attacks was "playing...
WRAL
Funeral held for first of 2 Poles killed in missile blast
WARSAW, POLAND — A funeral was held Saturday for one of two Polish men who died in a missile explosion near the border with Ukraine, deaths that Western officials said appeared to have been caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile that went astray. White roses were placed on...
WRAL
Penguin Random House's $2.2 billon deal for Simon & Schuster is over
CNN — Paramount has ended its agreement to sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House and will not appeal the recent federal court ruling blocking the merger of the publishing companies. Penguin, a subsidiary of German media giant Bertelsmann, is obligated to pay Paramount, Simon & Schuster's parent...
WRAL
Children's deaths 'must stop' in Iran, says UNICEF, as protests continue
CNN — The United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, said it remains deeply concerned by reports of children being killed, injured, and detained in Iran, it said in a statement on Friday, adding that the reported deaths of children at anti-government protests "must stop." An "estimated 50 children have reportedly...
WRAL
Investors have very little to be thankful for in 2022
CNN — Americans are getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving. But investors in the United States (and the rest of the world for that matter) don't have much to be grateful for in what is turning out to be a rotten 2022. The S&P 500 has plunged 17% this year,...
WRAL
Inside the battle for Kherson
CNN — Mangled metal, charred debris and shattered glass cover the floor as a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit storms a Russian command center on the outskirts of the recently liberated city of Kherson. "Come on over here," one of the Ukrainian troops suddenly shouts. "Get the stretcher and first aid...
Comments / 0