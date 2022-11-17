Read full article on original website
moneysavingmom.com
Kitchen Selectives 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker only $9.99!
Belk has started their Black Friday deals and you can get this Kitchen Selectives 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker for just $9.99!. This is perfect for dips and gravies. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $49. Looking for more Black Friday Deals?
moneysavingmom.com
LEGO Trouble on Tatooine Building Set only $17.99!
Walmart has this LEGO Trouble on Tatooine 75299 Building Set (276 Pieces) for just $17.99 right now!. This is regularly $29.99 and is a great deal. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
moneysavingmom.com
Wondershop Cozy Socks only $2.10 at Target!
These Wondershop Cozy Socks would make great gifts!. Target has these Wondershop Cozy Socks (2 pack) for just $2.10 when you clip the 30% off Circle coupon!. There are lots of designs included. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Free Stuff Finder!
moneysavingmom.com
KidKraft Rocky Mountain Wooden Train Set & Table with Built-In Storage for just $70 shipped!
Walmart has a great deal on this KidKraft Wooden Train Set & Table right now!. Walmart Black Friday Deals have begun! They’ve be slowly rolling out deals leading up to Black Friday, and the second event started this week!. As a Black Friday Deal, Walmart has this KidKraft Rocky...
moneysavingmom.com
Bella Pro Series 18-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker only $34.99 (Reg. $100!)
Today only, Best Buy has this Bella Pro Series 18-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for just $34.99!. This is regularly $99.99 and such a great deal. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
34 of the most unique gifts to give this holiday season
To make your holiday gift hunt easy, we rounded up 34 of the coolest and most unique gifts from Uncommon Goods and Etsy that are sure to make anyone on your list smile this holiday season.
24 Amazing Gifts for Women in Their 60s
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Buying gifts for anyone can present a challenge — but what about if you’re shopping for someone who isn’t in your age range? Today, we’re looking at gifts specifically for women in their 60s. Being in your 60s […]
16 Gifts for Older Women — All Useful and Bound to Impress
Older women will be super excited to receive any one of these wonderful gift ideas that we've rounded up for you to shop — details
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
moneysavingmom.com
Suave Men 3-in-1 Bodywash (12 count) only $15.79 shipped!
Wow! This is a GREAT stock up deal on Suave Men’s Bodywash!. Amazon has this Suave Men’s 3-in-1 Bodywash for just $1.35 each shipped when buy two packs (6 count each) and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. On Sale Buy One, Get One 50% off. Checkout through Subscribe...
TODAY.com
Bobby Berk says these 8 items will transform a small space — all under $30
Home decorating can often be a daunting and intimidating task, especially if you don't have much expertise in the area or a big budget to back it. Luckily, you don't always have to do a vast renovation to make a huge difference in your home. In fact, making a few simple changes to an area of a room can give it that fresh upgrade it needed, without damaging your savings account!
moneysavingmom.com
Bath & Body Works: Aromatherapy Body Care only $5.50!
Have you been wanting to try Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy products? This weekend, you can score them for only $5.50!. Bath & Body Works has all Aromatherapy Body Care on sale for just $5.50 when you use the promo code HOLLYJOLLY at checkout!. These are regularly $13.50-$18.50 so this...
moneysavingmom.com
Holiday Treats Christmas Facial Masks 12-Pack for just $12.99 shipped!
Looking for fun stocking stuffers? Check out this deal on facial masks!. Jane has this 12-Pack of Holiday Treats Christmas Facial Masks for just $12.99 shipped right now! At just $1.08 per mask, that’s a great price!. Grab several of these and use them as stocking stuffers or throw...
moneysavingmom.com
Women’s Plush, Fleece & Sherpa Outerwear only $15.99 + shipping!
Zulily has Women’s Plush, Fleece & Sherpa Outerwear for just $15.99 right now!. There are lots of colors and styles to choose from. These look SO warm!. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
moneysavingmom.com
The Children’s Place: Fleece Tops and Bottoms as low as $5.99 shipped!
Here’s a great deal on toddler and kid’s fleece tops and bottoms!. Right now, The Children’s Place has Toddler and Kid’s Fleece Tops and Bottoms for as low as $5.99! Plus, shipping is free!. This is a really great deal and perfect time to stock up...
Ulta Beauty Is Giving Shoppers A Glimpse At Its Huge Black Friday Deals
Black Friday is just around the corner, and with so many stores offering big deals, it's important to do your research before you start shopping. According to Yahoo!, beauty is a big seller in the black friday department, and in fact, some hot ticket items have already been marked down. This year, people are holiday shopping earlier than ever and many stores are following suit by offering their Black Friday deals days and sometimes weeks in advance. If you're on the hunt for makeup, lip masks, or even beauty supplements, you may want to wait until the sales begin.
moneysavingmom.com
Free 4-Count Clio Greek Yogurt Bars at Walmart!
Stop by Walmart to score free Clio Greek Yogurt Bars!. You can get free 4-count Clio Greek Yogurt Bars at Walmart!. Pay $4.49, Submit for $4.49/1 Clio Yogurt Ibotta Cashback (limit 1) Free after cash back. Thanks, Free Stuff Finder!
Target offers largest Black Friday week sale ever Nov. 20 to 26
The savings definitely hit the bullseye for the holidays at Target. To help customers prepare for the gift-giving season, Target is offering its largest Black Friday week sale ever from Nov. 20 to 26 — online and in store. Top deals include some of the popular store’s best prices...
moneysavingmom.com
Lensmart Eyeglasses Black Friday Deal: Frames as low as $6.95 + Exclusive 25% Off!
If you need new prescription eyeglasses, don’t miss this great Black Friday Deal that Lensmart is running right now! {Sponsored by Lensmart.}. Lensmart is running a huge Black Friday Sale on their Prescription Eyeglasses right now! They have TONS of frames on sale up to 50% off, with many styles priced as low as $6.95. Plus, our readers get an extra 25% off all orders with coupon code MSM25 at checkout.
