Bobby Flay Explains How To Cook Gravy The Day Before Thanksgiving
When it comes to making a mouth-watering Thanksgiving spread, you've got it all figured out — with one worrisome exception. Your homemade gravy has you a wee bit stressed out. After all, so much can go wrong. It could be too watery, too thick, too salty, or completely bland. And, don't even get you started on the possibility of lumps. Ugh.
The Internet Is Absolutely Roasting Taco Bell's Disappointing Enchirito
Ah, Taco Bell, home of the heavenly Mexican Pizza, the elusive Nacho Fries, the OG crunchy taco. There's simply no denying that Taco Bell has a lot of great options on its menu. However, as is the case with all fast food restaurants, for each great menu item, there's a not-so-great menu item. Yeah, we're talking about the enchirito.
Bobby Flay Advises You To Add Compound Butter To Sweet Potatoes
Facts are facts: Bobby Flay just loves Thanksgiving. This celebrated chef is one of Food Network's biggest stars, and among many of his TV shows, such as "The Next Food Network Star," "Beat Bobby Flay," and "The Flay List," he also found the time to make a TV special in 2015, called "Thanksgiving at Bobby's," (via Food Network).
TikTok Thinks Emily Mariko's Pumpkin Pie Is 'Raw'
It's hard to believe that it's been well over a year since Emily Mariko became a TikTok sensation because it feels like it was just yesterday that people became fixated on the viral salmon rice hack that helped launch her to stardom in September 2021 (via The Cut). The TikToker has amassed a massive following of more than 12.3 million people, and she tries to keep those peeps entertained with ASMR-style videos of her cooking just about everything under the sun. Mariko has demonstrated how to make things like soup, tea, and cookies, the latter of which she baked with the help of an unexpected guest. Last year, Mariko even took her followers along as she whipped up a massive Thanksgiving feast in a series of videos that have collectively earned upwards of 140 million views (via TikTok).
Rachael Ray Says Always Have Extra Turkey Stock At Hand For Thanksgiving
Rachael Ray is an absolute icon, with years and years of no-frills kitchen expertise and knowledge, all delivered in a manner that is approachable and kindhearted. Of course, it's to be assumed that she'd have a great grasp on Thanksgiving recipes, tips, and tricks. At this point, you may already...
Tia Mowry's Secret Ingredient For Collard Greens - Exclusive
When the best food holiday of the year is on the horizon, you don't mess around — and neither does Tia Mowry. The "Sister, Sister" actress revealed her secret to mashed potatoes ahead of Thanksgiving (a garlic confit), and the family recipe that fills up a spot on her dining room table. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Mowry commented on her most talked about recipes and her daily dinner routine. Although her kids love that no-bake macaroni and cheese, her holiday collard greens take the cake — and apple pie.
These Chefs Are Casey Webb's Biggest Inspiration
New Jersey native Casey Webb is no stranger to the food and restaurant industries. Since the tender age of 15, he's been working in some capacity, whether it's dishwashing or bartending, or managing the house. He's also a self-taught chef and has even made acting appearances on "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Boardwalk Empire" (via Travel Channel). This meant he was the perfect choice to take up the "Man V. Food" mantle left behind by the former host Adam Richman. In fact, Webb was bartending in Brooklyn when he got the call to fill Richman's shoes. When asked why he's the ideal person to take up hosting duties, his explanation was simple, saying, "I'm not allergic to anything. I do enjoy eating. I'm pretty competitive" (via ET).
Bobby Flay Says Brush A Sweet Glaze On Sweet Potatoes If You Don't Like Marshmallows
Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated days of the year for foodies in America, but let's face it: not every dish on the table holds the same weight. According to a recent survey conducted by The Vacationer, cranberry sauce is America's least-favorite Turkey Day food, followed by the turkey itself (gasp!) and green bean casserole. Sweet potatoes (or yams, to some) also made the list, which, for many, are the most controversial component of the entire meal. Not only is the starch vastly outshined by the beloved mashed potatoes – which a 2020 YouGov poll found are America's favorite potato-based Thanksgiving dish – but some people also take issue with the marshmallows that top the traditional sweet potato casserole, as well.
Dinner With Groucho review – table for two mismatched geniuses
Unlikely as it seems, TS Eliot and Groucho Marx were friends, of a sort. They became pen pals in 1961, when the author of The Waste Land wrote to the star of Animal Crackers asking for a signed photo. Three years later they met for dinner in London – a not entirely successful evening, according to Groucho: he wanted to discuss King Lear while Eliot preferred to chat about Duck Soup.
Why Rahul Mandal Is The One GBBO Contestant Prue Leith Will 'Never Forget'
Spoiler alert! Stop reading now if you haven't watched the season 13 finale of GBBO. Fans of "The Great British Bake Off" can now sleep easily again. The finale of season 13 of this mega-popular baking competition is behind us. During the season, as is always the case, we enjoyed seeing many signature, technical, and showstopping bakes made by the slightly stressed but lovable contestants. The 32-year-old cardiovascular research associate, Syabira, was crowned the UK's Best Amateur Baker, primarily due to her incredible skills and the addition of Malaysian flavors to traditional British desserts and dishes (per Radio Times).
GBBO's Janusz Threw Some Subtle Shade At Paul Hollywood
Paul Hollywood can be one tough cookie. "The Great British Bake Off" judge is known for his lack of expression, stern critiques, and for being rather stingy with any sort of approval, the latter of which is given in the form of the much-coveted and fairly elusive Hollywood handshake. Speaking with Radio Times, he called himself "the most hated man in the country." And while he admitted to making more than one contestant cry during the 2019 season, according to the Mirror, he also noted, "We always give constructive criticism. We want them to get better, we want them to enjoy it."
The EVOO Brand Rachael Ray Swears By
Rachael Ray fans know she loves cooking with extra-virgin olive oil, or EVOO for short. It appears in almost every one of her recipes, from simple pasta dishes to antipasto to fancy grilled cheese. In fact, the celebrity chef is responsible for the shorthand name, which is pronounced letter by...
GBBO's Freya And Lizzie Have A Shared TikTok And It's Everything
Imagine being chosen as one of 12 contestants on the hit show "The Great British Bake Off" out of about 12,000 applicants (via BBC). It's a dream come true for any amateur baker. But then, imagine also meeting your brand new best friend forever under the big white tent. What are the chances? Sounds like you've stumbled upon some very good luck.
Vivian Howard From A Chef's Life Shares Her Favorite Buttery Turkey Brine
With the annual day of thanks upon us, have you made your turkey preparations yet? Are you aware of that there are many common mistakes people make with a Thanksgiving turkey? For example, you may not leave enough time for the bird to thaw, or perhaps your basting style is all wrong. Although you've probably heard that basting turkeys keep the meat moist, basting your turkey might actually lead to drier meat because the heat gets out when you repeatedly open the oven.
Ina Garten Describes Her 'Julia Child Moment'
They're two legends of the culinary world: Ina Garten and Julia Child. The latter's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" still has a hold on the cooking industry, and that's no different for Garten. As the "Barefoot Contessa" star's 13th cookbook officially arrived, she revealed the details about how she got to where she is in her career. Mashed attended The New York Times Food Festival, where Garten headlined a discussion.
Antoni Porowski's Subtle Engagement Announcement Has Instagram Freaking Out
If you love heartwarming reality TV, you've probably seen your fair share of Netflix's "Queer Eye." For reality TV fans who also love food, we're guessing that your favorite host of "Queer Eye" is Antoni Porowski, the show's food and wine expert. Now, Porowski is continuing to share his knowledge of food as the host of the new cooking competition, "Easy-Bake Battle."
Brooklyn Beckham Just Co-Founded A Japanese-Inspired Sake Brand
Though Brooklyn Beckham's career in the food industry arguably began when he started posting very casual cooking videos on Instagram reels, he's come a long way since then. Now, he's the host of his own Facebook Watch cooking show, "Cookin' With Brooklyn," and he's also been in the kitchen with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, who founded Nobu, the luxurious Japanese restaurant with locations across the globe.
What Are The 'Cola Wars' In Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
The new Netflix series "Pepsi, Where's My Jet?" has reignited discussion about the so-called "cola wars," which riveted the world during the 1980s and 90s. According to the official Netflix trailer for the docuseries, Pepsi "needed something huge" in an effort to narrow the margin between the two soda giants.
Reddit Is In Shambles Over A Hell's Kitchen Contestant's Magical Hat
Prestigious to some and comical to others, the famous towering white hats worn by chefs are actually designed to demonstrate the pristine condition of kitchens, as well as allegedly to stop strands of hair dropping into meals, explains Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. Officially called a toque, the taller the imposing headwear is the more senior the chef is supposed to be.
"It Started When My Wife Was Pregnant, But Has Become A Mainstay In Our Kitchen": People Are Sharing The Food Combinations That Sound Totally Strange, But Somehow Taste Delicious Together
Let's be honest: we all have at least one of these...
