WBTW News13

21-year-old dead in early morning Darlington County crash

Editor’s note: The name of the person killed in the crash was corrected. The Darlington County Coroner regrets the mistake. DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an early Friday morning crash in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 21-year-old Hunter […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Mullins woman faces reckless homicide charge for December 2021 crash, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Mullins woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in December 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Cynethia Kathleen Morton was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on Monday and released on a $10,000 surety bond, the sheriff’s […]
MULLINS, SC
wpde.com

Crews working to put out two-acre fire in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to put out a two-acre fire in Aynor Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:59 a.m. to the area of Edwards Road and Newton Road. Officials said there are no structures threatened at this time. Residents and...
AYNOR, SC
wach.com

"Very disappointing": Kershaw County church targeted by thief

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County church was targeted by thieves during this time of giving. “Very disappointing, but I believe a thief is going to be a thief. It doesn’t matter who his target is,” said Dean Elliott, Pastor of Cassatt Baptist Church. Surveillance...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

7-year-old hurt amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and police said they appear to be connected. According to police, a home on Jackson […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night shooting left a man dead Wednesday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Broad River Rd at Club Rose Gold. They investigated reports of a shooting and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested after Darlington County drug bust: Deputies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant off Jasper Avenue near Hartsville, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Jalin Robinson was arrested at the scene and charged with a drug charge and a weapons charge. NEW:...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

