21-year-old dead in early morning Darlington County crash
Editor’s note: The name of the person killed in the crash was corrected. The Darlington County Coroner regrets the mistake. DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an early Friday morning crash in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 21-year-old Hunter […]
Mullins woman faces reckless homicide charge for December 2021 crash, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Mullins woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in December 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Cynethia Kathleen Morton was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on Monday and released on a $10,000 surety bond, the sheriff’s […]
Fire trucks respond, portion of road blocked near Florence restaurant
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Fire trucks are parked outside the Cook Out restaurant on South Irby Street in Florence. Several community members said smoke can be seen coming from the building. A portion of South Irby Street is blocked. ABC 15 has reached out to the Florence Fire Department...
Crews working to put out two-acre fire in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to put out a two-acre fire in Aynor Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:59 a.m. to the area of Edwards Road and Newton Road. Officials said there are no structures threatened at this time. Residents and...
"Very disappointing": Kershaw County church targeted by thief
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County church was targeted by thieves during this time of giving. “Very disappointing, but I believe a thief is going to be a thief. It doesn’t matter who his target is,” said Dean Elliott, Pastor of Cassatt Baptist Church. Surveillance...
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
7-year-old hurt amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and police said they appear to be connected. According to police, a home on Jackson […]
Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
Officers find gun at Dillon High School during safety check, officials say
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon High School is on lockdown Monday morning as officers conduct a safety check at the school, according to Dillon School District 4 Supt. Ray Rogers. Rogers said a gun was found behind a cabinet on campus. "Administrators got a tip that a gun was...
2 women dead in Robeson County crash after driver runs through stop sign, highway patrol says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two women are dead after an SUV driver ran a stop sign and crashed into their van, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened Thursday at the area of Rennert Road and Hammond Street, NCHP said. An SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and then crashed […]
Police: Man wanted for questioning after woman stabbed to death at Food Lion parking lot
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted for questioning after a woman died from stab wounds in a grocery store parking lot Monday, according to the Lumberton Police Department. It happened at about 4:25 p.m. in a Food Lion parking lot on Elizabethtown Road near Lumberton, police said. Responding officers found a 31-year-old woman […]
Clio community in Marlboro County issued Boil Water Advisory
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Clio Water System has advised the Marlboro County residents to vigorously boil their water for at least one minute before using it for cooking or drinking purposes, according to a news release. Crews are working to fix the issue in a timely manner, The Town of Clio […]
Person dies from injuries suffered in Nov. 9 crash with tractor-trailer in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Nov. 9 crash with a tractor-trailer in Marlboro County has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the intersection of Hebron Dunbar Road and Dunbar Highway, SCHP said. The person […]
South Carolina Highway Patrol: 4 tractor trailers involved in Florence I-95 crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 156 on I-95 north, SCHP said. Traffic cameras showed traffic at a complete stop on the interstate. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, […]
2 women killed in Robeson County crash, driver charged: Trooper
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two women died Thursday following a crash on Rennert Road at Hammond Street in Robeson County. North Carolina Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a van. Lewis said the driver and...
Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police charged a man in connection to a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in a Food Lion parking lot in Lumberton Monday around 4:24 p.m. Responding officers found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They said they administered aid but she died on the scene.
7-year-old injured during string of shootings in Laurinburg, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 7-year-old was injured during a string of shootings Friday night in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Police Dept. said they responded on Nov. 18 to three separate shootings between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers said they responded to a home struck...
Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night shooting left a man dead Wednesday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Broad River Rd at Club Rose Gold. They investigated reports of a shooting and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Domestic disturbance leads to deputy-involved shooting in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies said a barricaded suspect was shot in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning. WCSO responded to a reported domestic disturbance around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Red Road in Kingstree when they learned an armed man barricaded himself and a hostage in a home. Deputies said the […]
Man arrested after Darlington County drug bust: Deputies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant off Jasper Avenue near Hartsville, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Jalin Robinson was arrested at the scene and charged with a drug charge and a weapons charge. NEW:...
