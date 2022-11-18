Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AFEvie M.Florida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news storiesEvie M.Florida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Crash causes I-95 traffic backups in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 near mile marker 239 in Oak Hill due to a crash with injuries Monday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 a.m. FHP is diverting traffic off County Road 5a. Traffic cameras...
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
Dirtbike rider dies in collision with Jeep in Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. — A dirtbike rider was killed over the weekend in Volusia County. According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old Otis White died in a collision with a Jeep on Saturday around 2 p.m. The driver of the Jeep told deputies he was driving west on Winterville Street in...
WESH
Driver killed after truck heading other way entered into his lane
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orange County that killed one man after another vehicle heading in the opposite direction entered the lane he was traveling in. FHP reports the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on South Binion Road near Sheaf...
WESH
'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: One dead, one injured in two-vehicle collision on Binion Road in Apopka
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision on Binion Road in Apopka last night that resulted in the death of a driver. According to the FHP report, at approximately 8:54 pm, a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 38-year-old Apopka man was traveling eastbound on South Binion Road approaching Sheaf Road. At the same time, a 2000 Ford Focus driven by a 65-year-old Eustis man was traveling westbound on Binion approaching Sheaf.
Man killed after car crash in Orange County involving a pickup truck, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 65-year-old man has died in a crash in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened last night at 8:54 p.m. on South Binion Road and Sheaf Road. Troopers said the crash happened when a 38-year-old man driving a pickup truck swerved into...
‘Cold and calculated’: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Sanford shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old died and another young man was seriously injured in a shooting at a Sanford apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police said witnesses told them that around 1:30 p.m., multiple people approached a car at Hatteras Sound Apartments with semiautomatic firearms and opened fire on the car and the people inside.
Man found shot in Brevard County backyard dies at hospital, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man in Titusville. Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Coronada Boulevard around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male in the backyard of the residence with an apparent gunshot...
73-year-old man dies, another man injured after Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old man has died following a crash on State Road 44, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in Lake County. According to a news release, a Honda was traveling southbound on State Road 44, north of Rory...
WESH
One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
WESH
Lake Mary police asking for help identifying pedestrian killed in crash
LAKE MARY, Fla. — Police in Lake Mary are asking for help identifying a man who was killed when a car hit him early Saturday morning. According to the Lake Mary Police Department, the crash occurred around 1:35 Saturday morning in the area of West Lake Mary Boulevard and Primera Boulevard. The crash involved a vehicle and the unidentified pedestrian. He died at the scene and had no identification on him.
mynews13.com
Groveland residents say drivers constantly ignore neighborhood stop sign
Residents of a Lake County community say they are constantly dealing with drivers who ignore a stop sign in their neighborhood. Some Groveland residents say there are many drivers who don’t obey a stop sign on Maravilla Way. Chris Feibel says he wants the city to do something to...
villages-news.com
Ex-convict living in The Villages jailed after crashing golf cart tied to car burglaries
An ex-convict living in The Villages is being held after crashing a golf cart believed to have been used in a string of car burglaries. Kenneth Andrew Weatherwax, 39, who lives in the Natchez Villas, continued to be held this weekend on $59,000 bond on multiple charges of burglary and theft at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash, police need public’s help to identify victim
LAKE MARY, Fla. — The Lake Mary Police Department needs help identifying a pedestrian that was hit in Lake Mary early Saturday morning. The crash happened on West Lake Mary Boulevard and Primera Boulevard. Officers said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene with no ID on them. They...
One person killed in early morning apartment fire in Orlando, firefighters say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning. The fire started around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Road in Orlando. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The complex is right off Signal Hill Road,...
WESH
Kissimmee police: Teen suspect and 16-year-old stabbed to death were 'estranged friends'
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Kissimmee, police said. Police said Paola Pagan was leaving home to go to school when she was stabbed by Anas Muhammed. They said she was able to make it back to her home at...
Osceola County high school student killed in apartment complex early Thursday, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl was killed early Thursday morning, according to Kissimmee police. Officers responded around 6:20 a.m. to Kensington Apartments for a victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim, later identified as 16-year-old Paola Pagan, was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to the hospital where...
Vigils held to memorialize teens killed in separate murders in Kissimmee, Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Friends and family in two Central Florida communities are remembering teens violently killed in the past week. 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo was found on November 11, shot to death in a car at Coastline Park in Sanford. No arrests have been made in that case yet. In...
mynews13.com
Former Lake Wales city commissioner speaks out for the first time after being acquitted of felony charges
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A former Lake Wales city commissioner is sharing her story with Spectrum News after being acquitted of two felony charges filed in 2021 that resulted in Gov. Ron DeSantis removing her from office. What You Need To Know. Former Lake Wales city commissioner Kris Fitzgerald...
Comments / 0