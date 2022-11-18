ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneola, FL

fox35orlando.com

Crash causes I-95 traffic backups in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 near mile marker 239 in Oak Hill due to a crash with injuries Monday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 a.m. FHP is diverting traffic off County Road 5a. Traffic cameras...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
SANFORD, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Updating Breaking News: One dead, one injured in two-vehicle collision on Binion Road in Apopka

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision on Binion Road in Apopka last night that resulted in the death of a driver. According to the FHP report, at approximately 8:54 pm, a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 38-year-old Apopka man was traveling eastbound on South Binion Road approaching Sheaf Road. At the same time, a 2000 Ford Focus driven by a 65-year-old Eustis man was traveling westbound on Binion approaching Sheaf.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Lake Mary police asking for help identifying pedestrian killed in crash

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Police in Lake Mary are asking for help identifying a man who was killed when a car hit him early Saturday morning. According to the Lake Mary Police Department, the crash occurred around 1:35 Saturday morning in the area of West Lake Mary Boulevard and Primera Boulevard. The crash involved a vehicle and the unidentified pedestrian. He died at the scene and had no identification on him.
LAKE MARY, FL

