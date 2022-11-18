Read full article on original website
Kansas State Collegian
Wildcats edge out UTRGV and Utah Tech, remain undefeated
Kansas State women’s basketball did not let down following its upset of No. 4 Iowa, moving to 4-0 on the year with a commanding 70-45 win over UT Rio Grande Valley at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats picked up right where they left off the night before with a 19-9...
Kansas State Collegian
Wildcats move one game away to Arlington with win over West Virginia
Earning head coach Chris Klieman’s 100th career win with Kansas State, the Wildcats took down the West Virginia Mountaineers 48-31. The victory places K-State in position to play in the Big 12 Championship Game with one last win over the Kansas Jayhawks. The game started off hot for K-State....
