Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for Greene County Volunteers. Special Volunteer Types: Individual (one person), Group/Team (two or more individuals who volunteered together as a team), National Service (volunteers with AmeriCorps, VISTA, or Senior Corps), Director of Volunteers-(a paid staff person who exceeds expectations of volunteer management). Areas of Volunteer Service: Veteran/Military, Youth Service, Seniors, Historically Underserved Populations, Disaster, Animals, Cultural, Environment, Health & Human Services, Lifetime Achievement, Other. The nomination form has more detail under each category.

GREENE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO