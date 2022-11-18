Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Greene County Operations Center Receives ACEC Award for Engineering Excellence
The American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina (ACEC) awarded Summit Design and Engineering Services, PLLC, and Greene County Government the 2023 Grand Award of Engineering Excellence for renovating the former National Guard Amory building into the Greene County Operations Center. Summit Design and Engineering Services is a design...
neusenews.com
Greene County seeking nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for Greene County Volunteers. Special Volunteer Types: Individual (one person), Group/Team (two or more individuals who volunteered together as a team), National Service (volunteers with AmeriCorps, VISTA, or Senior Corps), Director of Volunteers-(a paid staff person who exceeds expectations of volunteer management). Areas of Volunteer Service: Veteran/Military, Youth Service, Seniors, Historically Underserved Populations, Disaster, Animals, Cultural, Environment, Health & Human Services, Lifetime Achievement, Other. The nomination form has more detail under each category.
WECT
Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20. Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop...
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Greene County Public Library, Library Assistant I
Job Class: Part-Time (12 hours per week) • Work collaboratively with other members of the Library staff to generate program ideas and coordinate development of activities that support literacy and creativity. • Provide friendly, enthusiastic, and helpful library services to our patrons while working the public desk. This could include:...
newbernnow.com
Animal Shelter Fees, Tax Revaluation, Appointments, Among Items on Craven Commissioner’s Agenda – Nov. 21
The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. 1. LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CRAVEN COUNTY AND CRAVEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER:. Some years ago, the County...
Pamlico Co. narcotics investigation nets 17 arrests
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An ongoing narcotics enforcement investigation conducted over the past three months by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has netted 17 arrests, according to a press release. Titled “Operation Victory Lap,” the investigation has led to the seizure of heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, prescription pills, pressed fentanyl pills, […]
jocoreport.com
Timeline Released Of Last Contact Family Members Had With Missing 25 Year-Old Man
WAYNE COUNTY – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of the last contact family members had in October with a 25 year-old man before he went missing. Gabriel Brody Carter is also wanted for felony probation charges. On October 17, 2022 at 2:47pm, Carter was...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man they said is a suspect in a fraud case that happened Nov. 16, 2022 at Lowest Tobacco Prices Store on Marine Blvd. The man is described as white, roughly 6' tall and 175 pounds. He was...
ECU Health names first chief nursing executive
GREENVILLE, N.C. — After an extensive national search and interview process with stakeholders from across the organization, ECU Health is pleased to announce Trish Baise, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE as ECU Health’s first Chief Nursing Executive (CNE). Dr. Baise will officially join ECU Health on Jan. 1, 2023. “The creation of the CNE position and […]
cbs17
Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County land transfers
The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/13, Robert K. Hill to Kimiko Roberson, Vance township, lot 10,11, W.F. Taylor property. 10/13, Clara Moore to Renee Manley, 1115 Candlewood Drive, lot 24. 10/13, Robert K. Hill to BTS Property LLC, Vance township, two parcels.
neusenews.com
Silent auction held in December to benefit developmentally disabled persons
Raising Awareness for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) is holding a silent auction on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 9:00 am, and ending on Friday, December 9, 2022. Local businesses have donated items to be auctioned to support RADD. “This auction will be our last fundraiser of 2022,” said April Houston,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years of supervised release for methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution
Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday, November 16, 2022 to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. After his release from prison, he will face five years of supervised release.
WITN
Drug dealers sentenced in Craven County court
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three Eastern Carolina men were sentenced to prison this week for trafficking drugs in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Kenneth Hacker II, of Pollocksville, 47-year-old Bobby Fields, and 24-year-old Keandre Gardner, both of New Bern, were the men sentenced. Thomas says Hacker...
NC homeowner claims her house was foreclosed and sold by HOA without her knowing
"I bought your home in an upset bid and I need to know when you will be moving?" At the county courthouse, the woman found the paper that showed her $413,000 valued home sold for just over $221,000 dollars.
cbs17
3 teens charged with stealing car at Rocky Mount Police Department; 1 wanted
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three teenagers were charged with stealing a vehicle in Rocky Mount on Sunday and one more is wanted, according to police. On Sunday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 900 block of Planters Street regarding a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, four juveniles fled from the vehicle on foot into a wooded area nearby.
jocoreport.com
Driver Dies In Head On Collision
Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
neusenews.com
CSS Neuse Museum is Certified Sensory Inclusive
The CSS Neuse Museum has partnered with non-profit organization KultureCity to provide a sensory inclusive experience for all museum programs and events. This new initiative will make exploring the museum a little easier for visitors with sensory sensitivities, including people on the autism spectrum, as well as people with sensory processing disorders, PTSD and other needs.
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
WNCT
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
