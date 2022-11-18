Read full article on original website
FTX bankruptcy filing details, Binance’s crypto industry fund and a U.S. CBDC pilot: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 13-19
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. SBF received $1B...
US senators urge Fidelity to reconsider its Bitcoin offerings after FTX blow-up
United States senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith, and Richard Durbin have renewed their calls for Fidelity Investments to reconsider offering a Bitcoin (BTC)-linked 401(k) retirement product. In a letter addressed to Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson on Nov. 21, the three senators said the recent fall of FTX is more...
South Korea investigates crypto exchanges for listing native tokens
Native cryptocurrencies turned out to be the biggest factor contributing to the demise of numerous exchanges and ecosystems this year, most recently during the FTX collapse. Korea’s financial authority, Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU), took notice of the same as it launched a probe into crypto exchanges in relation to listing their in-house, self-issued tokens.
Vitalik Buterin offers lessons for crypto in wake of the FTX collapse
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has spoken out in the wake of the FTX collapse, offering his thoughts and some positives from one of cryptocurrency’s biggest black swan events. In a Nov. 20 Bloomberg interview, Buterin said that the collapse of FTX contains lessons for the entire crypto ecosystem. He...
Proof-of-reserves: Can reserve audits avoid another FTX-like moment?
In the wake of the FTX collapse that came about as a result of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange funneling user funds to mitigate its own risks, crypto exchanges came up with a transparency solution called proof-of-reserves. A practice, which was recently endorsed by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, offers a way...
FTX collapse won’t impact everyday use of crypto in Brazil: Transfero CEO
The crumbling of the FTX crypto empire may have damaged Brazilian retail and institutional sentiment toward crypto. However, its impact won’t affect everyday citizens — who will still use crypto for cross-border transactions. Reflecting on the recent fall of FTX, Thiago César, the CEO of fiat on-ramp provider...
FTX-owned Liquid exchange pauses all trading after withdrawal halt
The Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid is halting all trading due to FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. Liquid has suspended all trading operations on its platform in line with instructions from FTX Trading, the firm announced on Twitter on Nov. 20. The statement indicates that Liquid exchange paused “all forms of trading” because of the operation of the Chapter 11 process in the Delaware courts.
Hong Kong believes stablecoin volatility can spillover to traditional finance
The fall of crypto giants this year reignited questions about the stability of cryptocurrencies and their impact on fiat ecosystems. Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) assessed the situation and found that the instabilities of crypto assets, including asset-backed stablecoins, can potentially spill over to the traditional financial system. The HKMA...
Kenyan legislation establishes crypto taxation, creates consumer protections
An amendment was introduced to the Kenyan Capital Markets Law on Nov. 21 that would require those who own or deal in cryptocurrencies to provide the country’s Capital Markets Authority with information on their activities for tax purposes, local media reported. This is the first time Kenya has extended financial regulation to cryptocurrency.
FTX Japan plans to resume withdrawals by 2023: Report
Crypto exchange FTX’s subsidiary in Japan, FTX Japan, reportedly plans to resume withdrawals by the end of 2022. According to a Nov. 21 report from Japan-based news outlet NHK, FTX Japan has been making preparations to resume withdrawals. Japan’s Financial Services Agency, or FSA, requested that the exchange suspend business orders on Nov. 10, prior to FTX Group declaring bankruptcy in the United States for more than 130 associated companies, including FTX Japan Holdings, FTX Japan and FTX Japan Services.
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX begins strategic review of global assets
As part of the recent bankruptcy filing, the defunct crypto exchange FTX, along with 101 of the 130 affiliated companies, announced the launch of a strategic review of their global assets. The review is an attempt to maximize recoverable value for stakeholders. FTX, at the time led by CEO Sam...
Crypto sleuth debunks 3 biggest misconceptions about the FTX hack
On-chain sleuth ZachXBT has shared his findings on what he sees as the three most common misconceptions about the FTX hack — taking to Twitter to correct a “ton of misinformation” about the event and the possible culprits. In a lengthy Nov. 20 post on Twitter, the...
First official DAO in the US to fight SEC without attorneys
The first legally recognized decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in the United States is taking on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its 2021 token registrations. American CryptoFed DAO told Cointelegraph it will represent itself without an attorney in respon SEC allegations that it omitted and misstated information in a...
Sam Bankman-Fried deepfake attempts to scam investors impacted by FTX
A faked video of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has circulated on Twitter attempting to scam investors affected by the exchange’s bankruptcy. Created using programs to emulate Bankman-Fried’s likeness and voice, the poorly made “deepfake” video attempts to direct users to a malicious site under...
The FTX collapse not enough to break crypto community’s spirit: IBW 2022
Istanbul Blockchain Week opened its doors on Nov. 14 to bring the crypto and blockchain ecosystem together in İstanbul, Turkey. Cointelegraph attended the event with a Cointelegraph Turkey booth and an İstanbul-based editor to experience the impact of the FTX collapse firsthand — the result was unexpected.
FTX fiasco means coming consequences for crypto in Washington DC
On Nov. 11, while the rest of the country was celebrating Veteran’s Day, Sam Bankman-Fried announced that FTX — one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges by volume — had filed for bankruptcy. Lawmakers and pundits quickly latched onto the rapid disintegration of FTX to call for more regulation of the crypto industry. “The most recent news further underscores these concerns [about consumer harm] and highlights why prudent regulation of cryptocurrencies is indeed needed,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
BOE’s Cunliffe says regulation can save crypto from itself and it’s worth the effort
Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe shared thoughts on cryptocurrency regulation and decentralized finance (DeFi) in a talk on Nov. 21. He intended to speak about stablecoins and central bank digital currency (CBDC), Cunliffe said at a conference in Coventry, but the collapse of FTX as he wrote his draft speech led him to some more general observations as well.
Celsius had ‘insufficient’ accounting and operational controls, says examiner
The independent examiner in crypto lender Celsius’ bankruptcy case has alleged that the company failed to set up “sufficient” accounting and operational controls in its handling of customer funds. In an interim report released on Nov. 19, examiner Shoba Pillay made a number of stark observations in...
Cardano to launch new algorithmic stablecoin in 2023
Proof-of-stake blockchain platform, Cardano, has partnered with COTI, a DAG-based Layer 1 protocol, to launch what it refers to as an over-collateralized algorithmic stablecoin. The project said in an announcement provided to Cointelegraph that the stablecoin will be backed by excess collateral in the form of cryptocurrency stored in a reserve.
FTX crisis leads to record inflows into short-investment products
Institutional investors have responded to the negative sentiment caused by FTX’s collapse, with record institutional inflows into crypto-focused short-investment products. According to CoinShares’ chief strategy officer James Butterfill, 75% of the total inflows by institutional crypto investors for the week ending Nov. 18 were placed in short investment products — essentially a bet that crypto prices will decline.
