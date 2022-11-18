Greene County 4-H posted the following on their Facebook page:. Applications for the Leap Into Sheep Project are now open! This program is designed for youth that have never shown lambs before and would like to get involved in showing livestock. The top 10 applicants will be selected and receive a lamb for $50. Each youth will be set up with a mentor to assist them with the learning process. Age requirements are 8 -19. Scan the QR code below to go to the webpage to fill out an application.

GREENE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO