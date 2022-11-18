Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity Primary making space for fifth graders to return
The Board of Beaufort County Commissioners took a unanimous vote on Monday, Nov. 7 to allow Beaufort County Schools to submit an application to replace a modular building on Chocowinity Primary School’s campus. This modular building would allow rising fifth graders to remain at Chocowinity Primary School instead of going to Chocowinity Middle School which currently serves fifth through eighth grade students.
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Greene County Public Library, Library Assistant I
Job Class: Part-Time (12 hours per week) • Work collaboratively with other members of the Library staff to generate program ideas and coordinate development of activities that support literacy and creativity. • Provide friendly, enthusiastic, and helpful library services to our patrons while working the public desk. This could include:...
ECU Health names first chief nursing executive
GREENVILLE, N.C. — After an extensive national search and interview process with stakeholders from across the organization, ECU Health is pleased to announce Trish Baise, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE as ECU Health’s first Chief Nursing Executive (CNE). Dr. Baise will officially join ECU Health on Jan. 1, 2023. “The creation of the CNE position and […]
neusenews.com
Nominations for 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award accepted in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, NC – Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The awards program, created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Through the years, the award has been bestowed on thousands of North Carolinians...
neusenews.com
Applications for the Leap Into Sheep Project now open
Greene County 4-H posted the following on their Facebook page:. Applications for the Leap Into Sheep Project are now open! This program is designed for youth that have never shown lambs before and would like to get involved in showing livestock. The top 10 applicants will be selected and receive a lamb for $50. Each youth will be set up with a mentor to assist them with the learning process. Age requirements are 8 -19. Scan the QR code below to go to the webpage to fill out an application.
wcti12.com
Kinston Police Department focused on bridging gap with community
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Kinston Police Department is working on ways to build stronger relationships in the community. The department launched Cops Listening, Engaging, and Responding or CLEAR.. for short. It’s a way to get out and gather more feedback from the community. The main goal for...
newbernnow.com
Animal Shelter Fees, Tax Revaluation, Appointments, Among Items on Craven Commissioner’s Agenda – Nov. 21
The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. 1. LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CRAVEN COUNTY AND CRAVEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER:. Some years ago, the County...
neusenews.com
Silent auction held in December to benefit developmentally disabled persons
Raising Awareness for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) is holding a silent auction on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 9:00 am, and ending on Friday, December 9, 2022. Local businesses have donated items to be auctioned to support RADD. “This auction will be our last fundraiser of 2022,” said April Houston,...
WITN
To county struggling with overdoses, settlement money a lifeline
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement from the national opioid lawsuit will benefit one Eastern Carolina county experiencing an uptick in overdoses. Onslow County’s government says it will get $10 million that will come over the next 25 years as part of the $26 billion landmark opioid settlement.
WNCT
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
WITN
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
Pamlico Co. narcotics investigation nets 17 arrests
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An ongoing narcotics enforcement investigation conducted over the past three months by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has netted 17 arrests, according to a press release. Titled “Operation Victory Lap,” the investigation has led to the seizure of heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, prescription pills, pressed fentanyl pills, […]
jocoreport.com
Driver Dies In Head On Collision
Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
cbs17
Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
waynegov.com
Wayne County DSS Celebrates Adoption Day
The Wayne County Department of Social Services is celebrating National Adoption Day by wearing green and inviting the public to learn more about adoption and foster care. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of all the children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.
WITN
Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
neusenews.com
Mike Parker: My Thanksgiving spirit continues
This column will be a bit different from my normal ones – sort of a cross between tell-all and expression of gratitude. I retired from teaching in June 2011. Frankly, sometimes I miss teaching more than I can put into words. As I looked over my Facebook “friends,” more than half of my contacts are students I taught at Farmville Central High School. Now, I want to make clear that I never accepted a Facebook “friend” request until the student was no longer in any of my classes. Most of the time, I wouldn’t accept the request until the student graduated high school.
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
BETHEL, NC (WNCT) — An annual event that contributes back to the community was held on Friday ahead of Thanksgiving. The Sweet Potato drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. […]
Comments / 0