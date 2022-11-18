Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds Wrote a 'Full Deadpool Christmas Movie' Years Ago -- So What Happened to It?
It's been four years since "Deadpool 2" came out and apparently Reynolds has been sitting on this script for just as long!. Fans have been waiting years and years now for another installment of Ryan Reynold's "Deadpool" franchise only to find out there's been a "full" Christmas movie script sitting around for four years?!
Here Are 6 Book-To-Film Adaptations That You May Have Missed This Year
If you haven't watched From Scratch on Netflix yet, what are you waiting for? And yes, it's based on a book!
Harrison Ford Says Being De-Aged For Indiana Jones 5 Was 'A Little Spooky'
"This is the first time I've seen it where I believe it" Indiana Jones is going back in time. The fifth installment of the iconic adventure franchise will depict Harrison Ford as a much younger man through special effects de-aging technology, per Empire. But don't worry -- it'll only be for one scene.
Power Rangers Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Jason David Frank After His Death
Amy Jo Johnson broke down in tears as she shared a raw tribute to her late costar. The Power Rangers are saying farewell to a valued member of their squad. Jason David Frank's "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" paid tribute to the late actor after TMZ reported that Frank died at age 49 on Nov. 20. The outlet's sources claim that cause of death was suicide.
Brandy Reprises Cinderella Role for New Disney 'Descendants' Movie
Nothing is impossible -- because after 25 years, Brandy is returning to her iconic role of Cinderella!. Disney announced Monday that she will once again step into the character's glass slippers for the latest "Descendants" franchise movie, "The Pocketwatch." The Mouse House described her version of the Disney princess as...
