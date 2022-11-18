ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

David M
3d ago

Cleveland, especially east Cleveland has been pretty much destroyed by crime and the city wants to be nice to these criminals? who cares what the police have to do to control the crime! they're criminals! treat them as such! they don't need understanding they need severely harsh punishment! prison it's no longer a deterrent you're just sending them to a family reunion! I'm sick and tired of hearing about criminal rights, what about the people they're victimizing?

Richmond Heights School Board President Nneka Slade Jackson to receive Black school educators award in Washington

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Richmond Heights Board of Education President Nneka Slade Jackson will be honored by the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) at its annual convention to be held Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C. During the convention, to be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the organization will also be celebrating its 50th anniversary.
signalcleveland.org

Bibb goes Browns, political warfare, and Ronayne to the Red Sea

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had dinner with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam Wednesday night. This follows the mayor’s September announcement that he is launching a new planning process to remake the lakefront. (The city has asked planning firms to submit proposals). Bibb’s plan to seek more input might...
WFMJ.com

Officer's suspension after Tamir Rice shooting is overturned

CLEVELAND (AP) — An arbitrator has overturned a two-day suspension for a Cleveland police supervisor who detained the teenage sister of 12-year-old Tamir Rice after the Black youth was fatally shot by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun at a park in 2014. The teenager...
wksu.org

How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution she can think of to avoid trouble while driving...
Cleveland.com

Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
