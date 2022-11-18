Read full article on original website
David M
3d ago
Cleveland, especially east Cleveland has been pretty much destroyed by crime and the city wants to be nice to these criminals? who cares what the police have to do to control the crime! they're criminals! treat them as such! they don't need understanding they need severely harsh punishment! prison it's no longer a deterrent you're just sending them to a family reunion! I'm sick and tired of hearing about criminal rights, what about the people they're victimizing?
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Related
Cleveland Heights residents speak out on housing issues
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council took an “earful” of residents’ housing concerns into 2022 budget hearings last week, with plans to re-establish the issue as a priority in the coming year. The pledge came during a Nov. 7 meeting of council’s Housing and Building Committee, attended...
Richmond Heights School Board President Nneka Slade Jackson to receive Black school educators award in Washington
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Richmond Heights Board of Education President Nneka Slade Jackson will be honored by the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) at its annual convention to be held Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C. During the convention, to be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the organization will also be celebrating its 50th anniversary.
wksu.org
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Conviction Integrity Unit community members quit in protest
This story was updated at 4:25 p.m. All of the community members who served on the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Conviction Integrity Unit have quit, saying the effort is nothing more than "window dressing." The four members of the Independent Review Panel (IRP) – Cleveland State University Law Professor Patricia Falk,...
signalcleveland.org
Bibb goes Browns, political warfare, and Ronayne to the Red Sea
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had dinner with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam Wednesday night. This follows the mayor’s September announcement that he is launching a new planning process to remake the lakefront. (The city has asked planning firms to submit proposals). Bibb’s plan to seek more input might...
Ohio PTA Board recommends that schools install lap-shoulder seatbelts in buses
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Sometimes persistence really does pay off. Avon Lake’s Rudy Breglia has persisted in his own personal campaign for seatbelts in school buses for years. It looks like his hard volunteer work is finally making a difference. “The Ohio PTA Board has recently released their authoritative...
Members of Cuyahoga Co. Conviction Integrity Unit submit resignation letters
The board was established back in 2016 and is tasked with reviewing wrongful conviction claims consisting of a Conviction Integrity Board.
In effort to save money, Brunswick will join purchasing consortium
BRUNSWICK -- City Council has approved legislation that will allow the city to become a member of the Community University Education Purchasing Regional Council of Governments. Service Director Paul Barnett explained that the consortium is made up of more than 50 townships, cities and school districts that collectively bid and...
Ohio governor orders flags be lowered to honor slain Cleveland firefighter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some flags across Ohio will fly at half-staff to honor a Cleveland firefighter who was killed in a hit-and-run crash. On Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered several public buildings and grounds– the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, Rhodes State Office Tower and those within Cuyahoga County — to lower their flags […]
WFMJ.com
Officer's suspension after Tamir Rice shooting is overturned
CLEVELAND (AP) — An arbitrator has overturned a two-day suspension for a Cleveland police supervisor who detained the teenage sister of 12-year-old Tamir Rice after the Black youth was fatally shot by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun at a park in 2014. The teenager...
Could partisan hatred cause an Ohio man to kill his neighbor? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Every time a reporter posts a story on cleveland.com, I get an email with the link – and usually a headline. This one, from Cliff Pinckard on the overnight shift, was...
Here's How Brian Mooney's Ward 11 Cleveland City Council Seat Will Be Filled
An appointment and then a special election are on tap
wksu.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution she can think of to avoid trouble while driving...
Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board OKs revised tax deal for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education has approved an amended school compensation agreement for the Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project. The unanimous passage over the weekend allows Cleveland Heights City Council to move ahead with a final vote on the tax increment financing (TIF) package for the $50...
How Bratenahl Profits From Ticketing Black Drivers
Mayor: If Black drivers don’t want tickets, don’t break the law
CSU trustees should also remove the James Rhodes name from Rhodes Tower
Now that the trustees of Cleveland State University have voted unanimously to remove the name of John Marshall, former Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, from the name of the law school (“Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18), perhaps they could keep the ball rolling.
cleveland19.com
3 Lorain police officers found guilty of gross misconduct, former lieutenant indicted
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Lorain police officers have been found guilty of employee gross misconduct, and a former lieutenant has been indicted by a Lorain County Grand Jury, according to the Lorain Police Department (LPD). LPD said on Sept. 21, officers responded to a disturbance complaint in the 900...
State officials approve $767k payout for wrongfully convicted Cleveland man who spent 28 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State officials have approved a six-figure payment to a Cleveland man who spent 28 years in prison for a murder a judge found he didn’t commit. The state controlling board, a panel of governor’s office officials and state legislators, approved a $767,44 payment to Charles Jackson on Monday afternoon.
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Cuyahoga Council to consider applying Executive-Elect Ronayne’s promised ARPA dollars to fund new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four members of Cuyahoga County Council are seeking to take stimulus dollars they’d once set aside for the next county executive and lock them into funding for a new county jail and courthouse. Their new ordinance proposes transferring the county’s remaining $53.6 million in uncommitted...
cleveland19.com
6 months in jail for man guilty of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral Akron assault
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, was sentenced to six month in jail and two years probation by an Akron Municipal Court judge Monday morning. <. In October, Andrew Walls pleaded no contest to one count of...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2