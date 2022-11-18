ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
shefinds

Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It

If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
The Verge

Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
The Verge

Musk has already axed the Twitter ad exec he reportedly convinced to stay

Robin Wheeler, Twitter’s head of ad sales, seems to have left the company yet again, just over a week after Elon Musk reportedly had to convince her not to resign. On Friday evening, Platformer’s Casey Newton reported that Wheeler had been fired from the company, though the details of why are currently unclear. Shortly after, Wheeler herself tweeted: “To the team and my clients….you were always my first and only priority,” followed by the salute emoji that has become a sign that you’re leaving the company. She did not immediately reply to The Verge’s request for confirmation that she had been fired. Twitter doesn’t have a communications department to take such requests.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk's 'Grand Theft Auto' Server Gets Shut Down By Rockstar Games

Lil Durk’s popular Trenches roleplaying Grand Theft Auto V server has been reportedly shut down by Rockstar Games and its publisher Take-Two Interactive. According to PCGamesN, the two parties took out Durk’s RP in the midst of their crackdown on the use of NFTs and cryptocurrency in games.
The Verge

Musk antagonist George Hotz hired to fix Twitter search — he’s got 12 weeks

George Hotz, the noted iPhone hacker who was reported to have once turned down a job at Tesla working on its driver-assistance technology, has embarked upon a 12-week “internship” at Twitter under Elon Musk’s leadership. Hotz said his priority at the social media company is to fix its search feature, as well as to remove the prompt that prevents you from browsing the service on the web without logging in.
The Verge

Sonic Frontiers buries its great ideas under soul-crushing design flaws

Sonic Frontiers broke me. This game frustrated me so thoroughly that when I, at last, put the controller down, I did not feel a sense of accomplishment but one of relief. I wanted to like this game. There were parts I did. But those good moments were overshadowed by an experience that is inconsistent, slow, and riddled with bugs that make you want to hurl your controller through the screen.

