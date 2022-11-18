Mayor Bibb and Issue 24 - give the new Community Police Commission a chance: Johnny E. Hamm

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Related
signalcleveland.org
Clevelanders urge City Council to seat a police commission; embrace participatory budgeting
Residents showed up for Cleveland City Council’s weekly public comment session with hopes of pushing forward two efforts that have been in the pipeline for a while: seating the city’s new Community Police Commission and creating a participatory budgeting process. The Public Comment CLE website has all of...
Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board OKs revised tax deal for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education has approved an amended school compensation agreement for the Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project. The unanimous passage over the weekend allows Cleveland Heights City Council to move ahead with a final vote on the tax increment financing (TIF) package for the $50...
In effort to save money, Brunswick will join purchasing consortium
BRUNSWICK -- City Council has approved legislation that will allow the city to become a member of the Community University Education Purchasing Regional Council of Governments. Service Director Paul Barnett explained that the consortium is made up of more than 50 townships, cities and school districts that collectively bid and...
Richmond Heights School Board President Nneka Slade Jackson to receive Black school educators award in Washington
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Richmond Heights Board of Education President Nneka Slade Jackson will be honored by the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) at its annual convention to be held Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C. During the convention, to be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the organization will also be celebrating its 50th anniversary.
wksu.org
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Conviction Integrity Unit community members quit in protest
This story was updated at 4:25 p.m. All of the community members who served on the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Conviction Integrity Unit have quit, saying the effort is nothing more than "window dressing." The four members of the Independent Review Panel (IRP) – Cleveland State University Law Professor Patricia Falk,...
Cuyahoga Council to consider applying Executive-Elect Ronayne’s promised ARPA dollars to fund new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four members of Cuyahoga County Council are seeking to take stimulus dollars they’d once set aside for the next county executive and lock them into funding for a new county jail and courthouse. Their new ordinance proposes transferring the county’s remaining $53.6 million in uncommitted...
North Olmsted upgrading field house, proposing pool climbing wall
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- City Council recently approved a $307,531 project to upgrade the recreation center’s field house using Cuyahoga County Council-awarded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The plan calls for the installation of a roughly 60-yard-by-30-yard FieldTurf area surrounded by a walking/running track, as well as the...
Here's How Brian Mooney's Ward 11 Cleveland City Council Seat Will Be Filled
An appointment and then a special election are on tap
Ohio PTA Board recommends that schools install lap-shoulder seatbelts in buses
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Sometimes persistence really does pay off. Avon Lake’s Rudy Breglia has persisted in his own personal campaign for seatbelts in school buses for years. It looks like his hard volunteer work is finally making a difference. “The Ohio PTA Board has recently released their authoritative...
signalcleveland.org
Bibb goes Browns, political warfare, and Ronayne to the Red Sea
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had dinner with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam Wednesday night. This follows the mayor’s September announcement that he is launching a new planning process to remake the lakefront. (The city has asked planning firms to submit proposals). Bibb’s plan to seek more input might...
Middleburg Heights commission approves Vitalia preliminary plan
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The preliminary plan for a Vitalia Active Adult Community slated for 19150 Bagley Road received approval at the Planning Commission’s Nov. 9 meeting. Company representatives first brought the project concept to the city more than a year ago.
State officials approve $767k payout for wrongfully convicted Cleveland man who spent 28 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State officials have approved a six-figure payment to a Cleveland man who spent 28 years in prison for a murder a judge found he didn’t commit. The state controlling board, a panel of governor’s office officials and state legislators, approved a $767,44 payment to Charles Jackson on Monday afternoon.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
clevelandurbannews.com
Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
Opening of Brooklyn’s new Memphis Avenue bridge delayed
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County recently announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge replacement project, originally scheduled for completion next month, won’t be finished until the end of January. Mayor Katie Gallagher said she’s recently experienced weeks of news about project delays, beginning with construction of a new city hall/police...
NEO consumers share concerns over proposed Columbia Gas increase
Debbie Coon of Elyria is wondering how much higher her Columbia Gas bill could be climbing this winter, as the utility asks the PUCO to approve an increase in fixed charges over the next 5 years
Cuyahoga County’s $66 million stimulus fund has been controversial. Here’s how it’s being spent so far: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND – Cuyahoga County has already approved most of the spending for its controversial $66 million in COVID-19 stimulus funds. The money – part of the county’s $240 million total in ARPA dollars – was divided evenly among the county’s 11 districts and dubbed community development grants. The funding model is controversial because it was conceived in secret and allows individual council members full control over which projects are requested for their districts, something an architect of the county charter has said violates the spirit of the charter.
CSU’s misguided decision to change law school name over stakeholder opposition
I am responding to the actions of the Cleveland State University trustees removing the John Marshall name from the law school (”Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18). I agree with Paul F. Petrick’s Nov. 16 guest column lamenting the change (”We were Marshall”).
oberlinreview.org
Open Letter to President Ambar Regarding Gibsons’ Suit
Editors’ Note: This letter is an edited version of the copy initially sent to President Carmen Twillie Ambar on Oct. 12. I am writing about what I see as the “canary in the coal mine,” with the College being the latter. I write as a member of the Class of 1970 who supported Oberlin for more than half a century, financially and otherwise, because of my deep affection and appreciation for the institution. These thoughts are rooted in my 30 years of experience as Associate General Counsel of a Fortune 25 company.
CSU trustees should also remove the James Rhodes name from Rhodes Tower
Now that the trustees of Cleveland State University have voted unanimously to remove the name of John Marshall, former Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, from the name of the law school (“Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18), perhaps they could keep the ball rolling.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2