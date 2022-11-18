Briefs: Crestline Santa Parade set for Nov. 27

Crestline parade event to include Santa and a movie

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Community Development Team is sponsoring the Crestline Santa Parade on Nov. 27, snow or shine.

Lineup begins at 3:30 p.m. on Union Street at the Crestline United Methodist Church, 202 N. Thoman St. The parade steps off at 4 p.m. It will end at the Crestline Public Library. There, at 4:30 p.m., kids will have the chance to visit with Santa. A children's Christmas movie will be shown at 5:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be available.

Parade entries are being accepted. Entries are encouraged to decorate with a winter of Christmas theme. Parade applications are available at the Crestline Village Hall or by emailing EmScheuerer@gmail.com.

For more on the Crestline Santa Parade, visit the Crestline Community Development Team's Facebook page or call Emily Langdon at 567-303-5475.

North Central Electric, CoBank, grant $11,500 to Seneca East Local Schools

ATTICA — In partnership with CoBank, a national cooperative bank, North Central Electric Cooperative announces an $11,500 grant to Seneca East Local Schools. The purpose of the funding is to purchase educational play equipment for the recently launched preschool program.

The CoBank Sharing Success matching grant program allows NCE to demonstrate “Concern for Community,” one of its seven cooperative principles. Through the program and this grant, NCE can support those in need and help foster the growth of a happy, healthy, and prosperous community education program.

North Central Electric Cooperative is a local, not-for-profit electric utility serving 9,920 consumers in Crawford, Hancock, Huron, Richland, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot counties.

Thanksgiving travel numbers continues to rise

COLUMBUS — AAA predicts more than 2.2 million Ohioans will travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving (Nov. 23-27). That’s a 1.1% increase over 2021 and 96% of pre-pandemic volumes.

Continued higher costs of living and gas prices, coupled with concerns about inflation, are slowing travel volumes from exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Yet, this year’s national travel projections are more than 10% higher than the 10-year average of 2012-2021 and the third highest on record.

About 87% of Ohioans will drive to their destination this Thanksgiving. In Ohio, slightly (0.3%) fewer people will drive this Thanksgiving, as some travelers shift back to air travel and other modes of transportation. A record 216,000 Ohioans are expected to fly. That’s up 9.1% from last Thanksgiving and exceeds pre-pandemic levels by nearly 15,000 travelers.

Upcoming meeting:

● Colonel Crawford Local School Board of Education, 7 p.m., Monday, media center, the Colonel Crawford Local Schools PreK-12 Building, 5444 Crestline Road, Crestline