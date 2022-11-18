ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Zack's List: Top 10 Crawford County girls basketball players for 2022-23

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ec8m_0jFUKUKX00

BUCYRUS — Girls basketball season officially begins Friday night, and to get you ready for an exciting 2022-23 season let's take a look at the top returning athletes on the court in Crawford County.

Here are Zack Holden's Top 10 — plus some honorable mention — girls basketball players entering the season.

Honorable Mention

Wynford's Maradath Engler is a talented freshman who could make a major impact right away, Galion's Cameron Eckert will run the point for a young Tigers team, Colonel Crawford's Lexi Rush suffered an ACL injury as a sophomore but could be a catalyst for the Eagles this season, Buckeye Central's Sydney Wurm is a lights-out shooter and Crestline's Maddie Engler has an engine that never quits.

10. Bucyrus' Madalyn Kimmel

Honorable mention All-Northern 10, All-District 6 and All-Northwest District, Madalyn Kimmel is the most experienced player on the Bucyrus roster. A potent scorer also capable of locking down opponents on the other end, she will play a major role in her team taking a step forward this year.

9. Crestline's Kennedi Sipes

Second team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference last season, Kennedi Sipes is comfortable with the ball in her hands or being off the ball. And she's quite a capable defender, too. She has been part of the varsity team since her freshman year and, despite being on her third coach in as many seasons, her presence alone brings a level of comfort to the team.

8. Colonel Crawford's Allison Weithman

Allison Weithman really burst onto the scene in the second half of the season and was a major reason why the Eagles closed out the season strong and won a sectional title. She was honorable mention All-Northwest District after showcasing her sharpshooting skills in the postseason. Weithman finished with 37 3-pointers, which is the most of any returner on the Eagles, and was only bested by four players last season.

7. Wynford's Alexis Stevely

Alexis Stevely holds the single-game record for 3s, but by no means is she a one trick pony. Her ability to shoot from deep, mid-range or even post up and power in for a layup make her a threat to any team. Stevely will see her role as a scorer increase this year with the graduation of Averi McMillan, but that shouldn't be much of an issue at all. She was honorable mention All-Northern 10 as a junior.

6. Buckeye Central's Kennedy Deppen

Kennedy Deppen took a little time to adjust to the Buckeye Central style of play last season after coming in from South Central, but once she did she showed why she was one of the best players in the Firelands Conference as a sophomore. Her 5-foot-11 frame allows her to play as a big in the paint, but her comfort with the ball in her hands lets her roam a bit, which can be a nightmare for opposing teams.

5. Wynford's Katie Wagner

One of four seniors on the team, Katie Wagner plays bigger than her 5-8 height. She's a strong post player but quick enough to get out in space and run. The type of player who could easily be a constant double-double threat this season, Wagner will be a key component to the Royals' success and will likely see a lot of time on the court.

4. Colonel Crawford's Mallory Plesac

Honorable mention All-Northern 10, Mallory Plesac carved out a role as a freshman and only saw it grow each of the last two seasons. One of the quickest players around, she's capable of scoring in bunches and turning defense into offense with her quick hands. Plesac is one of just two seniors on the team, so look for her leadership to complement her play.

3. Wynford's Grace Stucky

One of the most experienced players in the county, Grace Stucky has been part of the Royals since her freshman year and made an impact immediately. One of the best ball handlers around, she will be key to the team's success on the court. Named second team All-Northern 10 and honorable mention All-District 6 as a junior, Stucky is a great defender and even better facilitator.

2. Buckeye Central's Kate Siesel

Kate Siesel might be the best pure shooter in the area. She knocked down 46 3s last season, the second-most of anyone returning in the county. She also was second team All-Northern 10 and rose to the occasion early in the season when Claudia Pifher was hurt, slotting in as the team's second scorer with ease. Siesel will see her role increase this year, but if last year was any indication she'll be just fine.

1. Buckeye Central's Ryley Kantzer

The most experienced player in Crawford County, Ryley Kantzer has been a staple for the Buckettes since her freshman year and — naturally — has seen her role increase each season. Numbers aren't exactly a testament to how good she is, but Kantzer is arguably the best all-around player in the area. A terrific on-ball defender capable of scoring from anywhere on the court, she will be the driving force for her team's success this season and one of the best leaders around.

Comments / 0

Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Big third quarter pushes Colonel Crawford past Northmor

IBERIA — New Colonel Crawford coach Zac Bauer knew he could rely on a pair of captains to come through in the clutch. Allison Weithman and Lynae McKibben did just that in a 32-18 non-league season opening win over Northmor Friday night. Both teams were sloppy and battled to...
GALION, OH
Lima News

Roundup: Columbus Grove wins D-VI football regional

CLYDE — Columbus Grove landed a Division VI regional football championship with a 34-0 victory Saturday night against Columbia. Trenton Barraza had 18 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns and Shep Halker had a TD run and connected on a pair of field goals. The Bulldogs (12-2) advanced...
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
The Comeback

Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries

So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan

A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

TreVeyon Henderson receives big injury news for Ohio State football clash vs. Maryland

10-0 Ohio State football is set to take on Maryland on Saturday afternoon. They received a mixed bag of updates prior to the game. Pete Thamel reports that RB TreVeyon Henderson will return for the Buckeyes. However, Miyan Williams has been ruled out. The good news for Williams is that Thamel also reports Ohio State is optimistic for his return next week against Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Last year Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally knocked off mighty Ohio State for the first time in his tenure. But The Game gets renewed this Saturday, and Harbaugh has made his thoughts on it very clear. Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh made it clear that the...
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Area man injured after single-vehicle crash

An area man was injured following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just after 3 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Austin Furrow, 23, of West Liberty was westbound on State Route 287 when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveling off the right side of the road, and striking a group of trees.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference

It’s no secret to anyone who has watched college football so far this season that Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best wide receiver in the entire country. Harrison has made quite a few absolutely insane circus catches this season, including maybe his best one yet last week, and he Read more... The post CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
cleveland19.com

Head-on crash kills Holmes County woman, troopers say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Lakeville woman was killed after a head-on crash Friday morning. Troopers said they arrived at the scene of the crash around 7:45 a.m. According to an early investigation, a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was south on SR-3 when...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in school bus crash in Marion

CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy